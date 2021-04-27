DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Returns for Second Season April 30th

Season 2 of the Hit Series

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"

Premieres Friday, April 30th at 3 pm

Doris Dear is back with season 2 of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", the hit 6-part lifestyle series on Broadway On Demand premiering with episode 1, this Friday, April 30th at 3 pm from DeForest Theatricals!

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings back her hit show full of stories, recipes, and interviews to Season 2, streaming on Broadway On Demand starting this Friday, April 30th. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half-hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

This season Doris Dear will have Broadway Tony Award winning guests along with theater royalty and chart-topping musicians in the Rumpus Room. Experience the Rumpus Room like never before- with its chic retro vibe, history, and culture - all brought to you by 'America's Perfect Housewife.' Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller, and TV host loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some fun stories, and this season Doris will be reading excerpts from a hilarious 1960's book on beauty and femininity that you just have to hear to believe! Find out the "secrets of the stars" and laugh as she sips on cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities! Doris Dear will be sitting down on the couch with some of her best friends including Broadway Tony Award winning costume designer, Gregg Barnes, Broadway award-winning actress and producer, Jana Robbins, Broadway/TV, and film royalty Grover Dale, Chart-topping composer Blake Allen, award-winning Broadway and film actress Anita Gillette and Broadway award-winning actor and singer T. Oliver Reid! These fab friends take us backstage to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join in with Season 2 of this fun half-hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand, starting THIS FRIDAY, April 30th at 3 pm EST

"... a serious comic force to be reckoned with. You are LUCY and ETHEL and CAROL all rolled into one Delicious DORIS! I adore you! - Barbara Carole Sickmen, Producer

Episodes 1 & 2 are FREE to stream, then 3-6 are $2.99 each to watch!

www.broadwayondemand.com

(registration on Broadway On Demand required)

Check out www.dorisdear.com for up-to-date information