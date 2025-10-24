DON'T ASK, I'LL TELL: Story Of An Unexpected Soldier is Coming to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In its inaugural mini-tour, the musical cabaret show, Don't Ask, I'll Tell, is moving from Bloomington, IN and Chicago to the historic Laurie Beechman Theatre. The show features Vivian Lawrence, a Non-Binary, Queer US Army Veteran telling their story of going against "the norm" in the military by having the courage to be themself.

Introducing Vivian Lawrence telling their funny, yet poignant story of being a non-binary soldier through the first year of Army basic training and deployment to Iraq in 2014. Directed by Richard Roland (Broadway credits include The Scarlet Pimpernel, Follies, and The Original Broadway Cast of Thoroughly Modern Millie; Directing credits include The Secret Garden, 110 in the Shade, Brigadoon, A Christmas Carol, Dogfight, and he has served as Associate Director for the NYC premiere of Vanities: A New Musical)

Music directed and accompanied by Bistro Award Winner Ray Fellman (The After Party @ The Laurie Beechman); other credits include Stephen Schwartz's Captain Louie (Little Schubert Theater/Nat'l Tour), 22 Caliber Mouth directed by TONY Award-winner Diane Paulis (Ohio Theater). As a cabaret artist, Ray music directed and conducted the 2007 Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs Awards at B.B. King's featuring Joan Rivers.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre, which opened in 1978 beneath the legendary West Bank Café, has long been a launchpad for theatrical talent. Originally the "Downstairs Theatre Bar" with Lewis Black as Artistic Director, it produced over 1,500 one-act plays in its first 14 years, featuring early works by Aaron Sorkin and breakout performances from Tony Shalhoub, Mary Testa, Holly Hunter, Nathan Lane, and Mark Linn-Baker. It was also the birthplace of the Tony Award-winning Side Man starring Edie Falco, and where Stephen Sondheim famously debuted "Finishing the Hat" for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin during rehearsals for Sunday in the Park with George.

Renamed after beloved Broadway star Laurie Beechman, the theatre has since become a premier destination for cabaret, drag, comedy, and live performance. Its intimate stage has hosted icons from Joan Rivers (who performed more than 200 sets on the boards); to Jinkx Monsoon, André De Shields, Matt Doyle, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, and even The Who. Now under the leadership of Broadway producers Tom and Michael D'Angora, the venue has been reimagined with a bold,

all-blue disco-inspired redesign by Tony Award-winning designer David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, blending late 1970s Times Square grit with uptown polish.

Don't Ask, I'll Tell plays The Laurie Beechman Theatre ONE NIGHT ONLY on Monday, Nov 10th. The house opens at 8:45pm for dinner and drinks with the performance beginning at 9:30pm.