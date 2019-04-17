Cristina Fontanelli Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below

Back by popular demand after her highly successful debut show "Love Italian Style", Award-winning Singer/PBS-TV host Cristina Fontanelli transports her audience to her roots/birthplace - Brooklyn, NY - tracing her life and career through song. This "Vocal Genius" and Feinsteins at the Regency regular (appearances include singing Happy Birthday to Mickey Rooney for his 90th Birthday Party documented in the "Life and Times of Mickey Rooney", Simon & Schuster (2015)) Excerpt from the "Life and Times of Mickey Rooney"); Boston Pops soloist, and PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo. Cristina will thrill you in her new show A Tree Grows in Brooklyn performing Hollywood favorites ranging from "With a Song in My Heart" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to Italian favorites and great Neapolitan songs, to Sinatra tunes (Cristina singing "All the Way" at Feinsteins at the Regency Hotel,), plus favorites from Broadway shows including A Little Night Music, a tribute to Ethel Merman and Andrew Lloyd Weber favorites accompanied by her trio.

$45 - $90 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Cristina's accomplishments include hosting Andrea Bocelli: Live in Central Park, also starring Celine Dion, David Foster, and Tony Bennett and "Il Volo Takes Flight" for PBS-TV and for the 2019 Michael Buble Tour Stop special. She has appeared on CBS-TV Weekend NY and opposite Kevin James in their Fall season promo. Cristina is the "voice of Domino's Pizza" on their national radio commercial and the voice of "Nonna" for PBS TV Chef Lidia Bastianich's Christmas special. She headlined a SOLD-OUT Christmas show at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall (2018) and was awarded Best Actress at the Cutting Room International Film Festival (2018) for her comedic role in SANTINO. She has sung title roles with the Palm Beach Opera, the Cairo Opera and many more. A listing of some of the popular "giants" Cristina has appeared with include Tony Bennett and Joel Grey. She has sung with the Boston Pops and the St. Louis Symphony and has completed three world-tours with the Mantovani Orchestra. Cristina was invited by the Italian government as a Distinguished Artist in the World of Pugliese descent to sing at the European Music Conference "MEDIMEX". She is a proud member of (SAG/AFTRA and EQUITY) and has been cited as one of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts most notable alumni (along with Robert Redford, Danny DeVito, Edward G. Robinson, etc.). She has performed at the White House as part of President Clinton's holiday celebration and at the 2005 Stars and Stripes Inaugural Ball for President George W. Bush. This following her "Lifetime Achievement Award in the Arts" from the Order Sons of Italy in America (previous honoree Luciano Pavarotti) Cristina recorded Cristina Fontanelli Sings Great Italian Favorites on platinum-record winning producer Sandy Linzer's label. Her numerous awards include the American Opera Auditions and the Puccini Foundation Awards. Cristina produces and stars in her 16 year-running "Christmas in Italy show which will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall and on Sunday, September 8 at Guild Hall (East Hampton, NY) as star of Opera & Broadway of the Hamptons. She sings and entertains in 9 languages. More Information is available at: www.cristinafontanelli.com (Photos with Mickey Rooney and Tony Bennett taken at the 90th Birthday Party of Mickey Rooney, Courtesy of Feinsteins at the Regency Hotel)





