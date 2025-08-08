Cortés Alexander To Bring SOLAMENTE To The Velvet Martini Lounge in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Velvet Martini Lounge will host acclaimed vocalist and entertainer Cortés Alexander in Solamente on Wednesday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). The evening will feature a mix of lush standards, original songs, and Alexander’s signature banter.

Joined by music director David Arana on piano, along with bass and drums, Alexander will lead a stylish and heartfelt 90-minute performance that blends music, storytelling, and just the right amount of mischief. Audiences can expect unexpected turns, intimate moments, and a few behind-the-scenes stories that might not have been meant for public ears.

Alexander’s career includes Broadway (Liza’s at the Palace), international tours with Liza Minnelli, and starring roles in national commercials for Spotify, Apple, and Citibank. His television appearances include Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, and Unborn. A Bistro Award winner and veteran of both stage and screen, he recently adopted a dog named Carmen—who may be as famous as he is.

Solamente will take place at The Velvet Martini Lounge, 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604. Ages 21+, with paid venue parking available. Tickets and full details are available online.