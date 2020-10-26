With special guests Mary Trump, Randy Rainbow and Bob DiBuono as Donald Trump

Club Cumming presents Judy Gold: VOTE DAMMIT! with special guests Mary Trump (!) Randy Rainbow and Bob DiBuono as Donald Trump, live Monday, November 2nd at 9pm.

Known for her brutally honest stand-up, Gold will take to Club Cumming stage on election eve to give us part rally cry, part catharsis, and of course lots of much needed laughter. Special guests for this live, unedited broadcast include Mary Trump (!) Randy Rainbow and Bob DiBuono as Donald Trump.

Judy Gold is the author of the new best selling book, Yes I Can Say That! When They Come For The Comedians We're All In Trouble. She is the host of the hit podcast, Kill Me Now,. Judy has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central and LOGO. She has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert & The Tonight Show. Judy currently plays the role of Chaya on FX's Better Things. and has made numerous appearances on The View, The Today Show, The Wendy Williams Show.

Gold's no brutally honest, no holds barred brand of humor leaves audiences in stitches.

Along with Judy, Bette Sussman at the piano and other special guests, there is no other way to spend the night before a nail biting election.

Tickets are $20 at www.clubcummingnyc.com.

