Clint Holmes to Present ICONS: Celebrating 100 Years of Greatness Through Music at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Clint Holmes – honoring the music legends of the past century in “Icons: Celebrating 100 Years of Greatness Through Music” – on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 PM. The show, featuring music director Christian Tamburr, includes songs and stories about Nat King Cole, Sammy Davis, Jr., Roberta Flack, Bill Withers, Peter Allen, and Stevie Wonder. Although his career spans four decades, Holmes is in the midst of a significant breakthrough. Having spent the last two decades as one of Las Vegas's most successful entertainers, he has, over the last several years, achieved tremendous acclaim with solo shows at Café Carlyle and Birdland in New York City. There is a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Clint Holmes burst onto the pop landscape over 50 years ago with the million-selling smash “Playground in My Mind.” His enduring and accomplished career as a recording artist, multidimensional showman and consummate entertainer includes tenure as Joan Rivers's sidekick on her late-night television program, a stint as musical feature and event correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight,” and his own Emmy-winning talk/variety show. Along with appearing in marquee musicals across the country, he has written the book, music and lyrics to original shows and cabaret acts.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Clint Holmes in “Icons: Celebrating 100 Years of Greatness Through Music” on Monday, June 24 at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

Comments