Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen Host BROADWAY DADDIESÂ 

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen host BROADWAY DADDIES: A Fundraiser for About Face Youth Theatre on August 26, 2019 at 9:30 pm.

Claybourne Elder and Eric Rosen have many credits but no better credit than dads to their two-year-old son Bo. On their journey to fatherhood, they've discovered an amazing community of fellow fathers -- this evening celebrates all the ways Broadway dads navigate show schedules, rehearsals, out of town tryouts, diapers, day care, first words and college graduations - not to mention competitive dad jokes.

The evening will feature songs and stories from Broadway's hit shows and beloved performers, who happen to be fathers, including Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham (Gentlemen's Guide), Ben Thompson (Waitress), Jack Noseworthy (Come From Away), Michael Williams (My Fair Lady), Cleve Asbury (How to Succeed...), Ray Lee (Groundhog Day, Mozart in the Jungle), Andrew Kober (Beautiful), Kevin Massey (Memphis), and other special guests and "daddies." Rodney Bush is the evening's music director, and Rosen will direct.

The evening is a benefit for About Face Youth Theatre, a program that has used theater to empower LGBTQ youth for two decades. In July, The Youth Theatre celebrated its 20th season; the program was co-founded by Rosen, who was also co-founder of the famed Chicago LGBT theater and was its artistic director for 13 years.

BROADWAY DADDIES plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 26th at 9:30 pm. There is a $25 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. All proceeds to benefit About Face Youth Theatre. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.





