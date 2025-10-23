 tracker
Christine “Steen” Oczkus to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below with A TALL DRINK OF ME

The new solo cabaret will be performed November 24 at 9:30 p.m. at 54 Below, with in-person and livestream options available.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Christine “Steen” Oczkus to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below with A TALL DRINK OF ME Image
Following her 54 Below debut in Return to Woodstock, Christine “Steen” Oczkus will return to the venue with her first solo show, A Tall Drink of Me, on November 24 at 9:30 p.m.

The performance marks Oczkus’s solo cabaret debut and features a setlist that blends Broadway anthems, jazz standards, and pop favorites. The 6-foot-tall musical theatre artist and model will trace her personal journey through themes of heartbreak, healing, and empowerment, exploring what it means to embrace one’s complexity and individuality.

Oczkus will be accompanied by a live band led by Mike Stapleton (Floyd Collins, Wicked) with Ricky Westrip on guitar, Caleb Pringle on bass, and Erez Levin on drums. Guest vocalists Joey Herr, Kelsey MacDonald, and Maggie Bergman will also appear, with Bergman producing the event.

A Tall Drink of Me will be presented at 54 Below (254 W. 54th St.) on Sunday, November 24 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available for both in-person seating and livestream access.



