Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch to Return to 54 Below in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite Christine Ebersole and piano virtuoso Billy Stritch on December 1 – 6 at 7pm.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, May 9 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thurs, May 15 at 12pm.

Join legendary two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole and musical icon Billy Stritch at the piano, as they celebrate the holidays together. I'll Be Home For Christmas will feature the greatest hits of their twenty-year partnership, going all the way back to 42nd Street on Broadway when they first met!

Christine Ebersole recently co-starred on Chuck Lorre's hit sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” for CBS. She starred most recently on Broadway in War Paint in her Tony® nominated role as Elizabeth Arden, opposite fellow Tony® nominee Patti LuPone as Helena Rubinstein. She won her second Tony Award® for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, as well as virtually every Off-Broadway award, for her “dual role of a lifetime” as Edith Beale and Little Edie Beale in Grey Gardens. She also recently starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Oscar nominated film Licorice Pizza as Lucille Dolittle, based on Lucille Ball. In 2018 she made her LA Opera debut as the Old Lady in Francesca Zambello's production of Candide conducted by James Conlon.

Pianist-singer Billy Stritch has been a presence on the New York and national nightclub scene for nearly four decades. He began his career in Houston where we formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The threesome performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they parted ways in 1990. That same year, Billy started his solo performing career. He is perhaps best known for his 25 year position as musical director and pianist for Liza Minnelli and has also toured with Tony Bennett, Christine Ebersole, Linda Eder, Melissa Manchester, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, and many other top singers. His 1993 composition “Does He Love You” won the Grammy award and was recently recorded by Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton garnering another Grammy nomination in 2023. He was recently named Outstanding Musical Director for the fourth time by BroadwayWorld and his 2022 birthday show at New York’s famed Birdland Jazz Club was named Outstanding Vocal Jazz Engagement of the year. Billy has recorded numerous solo albums as well as two with Christine Ebersole and his most recent release Billy’s Place (Club44 Records) is available on all the streaming platforms and at his website billystritch.com.

Comments