Christine Andreas and More to Star in THE BEAT OF A WANDERING HEART at The Laurie Beechman

The new musical revue The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will celebrate its world premiere production at New York’s Laurie Beechman Theatre for five performances starting tonight, Tuesday, November 11, and running through Saturday, November 15 with shows at 7:00 PM. The Beat of a Wandering Heart, which features a four-piece band, is created and directed by Mark Nadler, and includes choreography by James Harkness and musical arrangements by Nadler.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart stars two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas (La Cage aux Folles, The Scarlet Pimpernel, My Fair Lady), celebrated leading man George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Connector), Broadway standout James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Chicago), and newcomer Casey Borghesi.

Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins have created rich theatrical musicals scores for acclaimed shows from London’s West End (The Fields of Ambrosia) to Off-Broadway (Johnny Guitar: The Musical), in addition to many compositions for television and film, winning nominations and awards from Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle to Drama League, Grammys, and beyond. The revue displays the color and range of the duo’s diverse repertoire of songs. It’s a sung-through story of the thrills of being anywhere else, being with anyone else and, eventually, finding peace by coming home. The Beat of a Wandering Heart features 50 years of tantalizing songs, from the start of their collaboration in the 1970s to the title number, written expressly for the show this year.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will be performed for five performances from Tuesday, November 11 through Saturday, November 15 with shows at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Café, located at 407 West 42nd Street, NYC 10036. The runtime is 75 minutes. Tickets are $45-$65, with an additional $25 food and beverage minimum per person.