Chita Rivera, Marvin Hamlisch Celebration, and More Coming up at 54 Below Next Week

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Chita Rivera, MAY 27, 28, - JUNE 4 AT 7:00PM

Back by popular demand after her sold out Feinstein's/54 Below engagement! The one and only Chita Rivera returns with her unique solo concert event. The incomparable Broadway legend and two-time Tony Award® winner will recreate signature moments from her illustrious career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, The Rink, and The Visit. In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman, and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.

$95-$105 cover charge. $130 VIP seating. $160-$165 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TAYLOR RODRIGUEZ, MAY 27 AT 9:30PM

Taylor Rodriguez, star of '56 The Beginning which premiered earlier this year in Las Vegas, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below by popular demand! One Night With Taylor Rodriguez features hits from the 50's, 60's, and 70's in the performer's iconic jazz-vocalist style. Taylor has starred in the Tony-Award winning production of Million Dollar Quartet and gained notoriety in 2017 when he was recognized by Graceland as one of the world's top tributes to Elvis Presley.

In One Night With Taylor Rodriguez, this accomplished singer and songwriter will perform his original song "Angel," in addition to renowned songs such as Eric Clapton's "Tears from Heaven," "Last Song" by Edward Bear, and "Gravity" by John Mayer. Taylor's captivating performance of these classic hits, all rearranged and performed with jazz piano accompaniment, makes this a show not to be missed!

One Night With Taylor Rodriguez is produced by Terri Futreal of Sherry Management, LLC.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY AROUND THE WORLD, MAY 28 AT 9:30PM

Maya Avisar and the Alliance of Alien Artists are proud to bring their celebration of musical theatre around the globe to Feinstein's/54 Below! With fresh arrangements and music direction by Assaf Gleizner ("The Office" musical parody, "Friends" musical parody), Broadway Around the World takes the audience on a musical expedition.

Featuring favorite show tunes throughout the years, performed in the singers' native languages, Broadway Around the World is a celebration of languages, uniqueness, and diversity with a common love: music.

The evening will feature international performers from around the world: Maya Avisar (Israel), Jessica Rookeward (Australia), Gara Roda (Spain), Catie Shelley (Canada), Pedro Coppeti (Brazil), Felipe Joglar (Chile), Sidhant Seth (India), and special guests Joomin Hwang (South Korea), who is currently in The Prom, and more to be announced.

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ann Kittredge: AN EVENING OF AHRENS & FLAHERTY , MAY 29 AT 7:00PM

For the first time since winning the 2018 MAC Award for Best Debut, Ann Kittredge returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new show, Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening Of Ahrens & Flaherty. Not merely a fan of the great collaboration between Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, which led to Tony-winning shows like Ragtime and Once On This Island, as well as Anastasia, Rocky, and My Favorite Year, Ann is fascinated by what makes this particular collaboration an enduring success.

Directed by Andrea Marcovicci ("the Queen of Cabaret"), with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show transports the audience from Dublin to England to the Caribbean-and beyond. Drawing on her early acting training at Carnegie Mellon and work on and off-Broadway, the rising cabaret star shares the unique wonder at the heart of each Ahrens and Flaherty creation.

$40-$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELLIE MACPHERSON: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! THE FIRST LADIES EDITION, MAY 29 AT 9:30PM

Ellie MacPherson, your standard hustlin' NYC actress, is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. She made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut with Happy Birthday Mr. President! a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office. Now, join Ellie and her band as she chronicles the unknown lives of the wives of the commanders-in-chief. You know, the Women! They did weird stuff too! Featuring music from Sondheim, Radiohead, Kander and Ebb, and classic Americana, Ellie creates a fun and funny cabaret classroom about what it means to be American. Because if Hamilton proved anything, its that history is way more fun with songs!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marissa Mulder: THE John Lennon AND Paul McCartney SONGBOOKS, MAY 30 - JUNE 13 AT 9:30PM

"Marissa Mulder is a natural; a rarity among cabaret singers. You never hear her struggling to tell a story or to make a point or to show off the range and beauty of her sparkling perfectly pitched soprano. Whatever she sings just seems to spill out of her without forethought or calculation. Always, the emotional truth of whatever she sings is right there in front of you. Even when she's telling someone else's story, she makes it hers." - Stephen Holden, The New York Times

Join award winning songstress Marissa Mulder as she dives into the songbook of two of the most prolific and beloved songwriting duos of all time, John Lennon and Paul McCartney. Backed by her trio Jon Weber on piano, Ritt Henn on bass, and Mike Rosengarten on guitar you will hear each song as you never have before. Ms. Mulder's cabaret show Tom...In his words, the songs of Tom Waits was called "Far and away the season's best cabaret show, everything the genre can be and almost never is" by the New York Times, and this new show will be no exception. You will hear old favorites and some lesser known gems, each song more relevant today than perhaps ever before.

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! HIDE & SEEK BY Danny Feldman, MAY 31 AT 9:30PM

How long will you hide before you just want to come out? Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an exciting concert version of the songs from Hide and Seek! An autobiographical musical, it tells the story of Andrew, a high school student who has recently realized he is gay. As he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality, Andrew must discover his true self and how to tell his closest friends and family.

Written by sixteen year old Danny Feldman, experience his story performed by an all-star Broadway cast. This concert is directed and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Featuring: Danny Feldman, PJ Adzima, Elisa Galindez, Celeste Hudson, Danté Jeanfelix, Jenn Maurer, Monet Sabel, Nathan Salstone, Analise Scarpaci, Lianah Sta. Ana, and Ari McKay Wilford.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THOUSAND FACED THEATRE PRESENTS A PRINCESS CABARET, MAY 31 AT 11:30PM

Thousand Faced Theatre and their ensemble of Princesses are proud to bring their magical celebration of diversity and female empowerment to Feinstein's/54 Below!

Typed Out: A Princess Cabaret will be filled with generations of all the beloved "Princess" songs, sung by women who challenge the mold and show "Princess" in a new light. Come celebrate the women who taught us a fierce independence, a free spirit, passion, courage, and more in way you've never seen before! You're sure to meet an ice queen, a mermaid, and many more of the Princesses you know and love from the stage and the screen.

This night is sure to be filled with remarkable women as it will feature all female performers and an all female band including: Miranda Luze (The Eleventh Hour), Lera Zamaraeva (Regional: Hairspray, Grease), Olivia Griffin (Beau), and so many more. Thousand Faced Theatre will even be donating a portion of their ticket proceeds to the Lower Eastside Girls Club in hopes of supporting female inclusion and leadership for future generations. Come and see these fierce women prove what it really takes to be a Princess in a spectacular night that cannot be missed.

www.thousandfacedtheatre.com

Featuring: Daphne Always (Saturday Night Residency at Club Cumming & Daphne Always Debuting at Joe's Pub), Abigail Choi Arader (Comfort Women: A New Musical & Divination), Christa Cornay (Spring Awakening in concert), Alina Fontanilla (Spring Awakening in concert), Olivia Griffin (Beau at Lincoln Center), Miranda Luze (The Eleventh Hour), Carly Messig (Twelfth Night Tour), and Lera Zamareva (Grease, Hairspray Regional).

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

SOMETHING WONDERFUL: AN EVENING OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN CLASSICS, JUNE 1 AT 9:30PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for Something Wonderful: An Evening of Rodgers and Hammerstein Classics! In an unforgettable celebration of Broadway's Golden Age, experience classic songs from Cinderella, Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music, and more! This tribute celebrates two of the most influential, innovative and unstoppable duos of all time! Featuring a cast with some of NYC's Rising Stars, this concert is produced and directed by Nicole Lippey and A Work of Heart Productions!

Featuring: Courtney Allen, Pablo Barajas, Melanie Beck, Kelliann DeCarlo, Alexandra Doman, Nicole Fragala, Matt Giroveanu, Ally Hern, Nicole Lippey, Lexi Lyric, Hayley Mason, Jonathan Miller, Cadence Owensby, Taylor Patno, Rhys Scheibe, Iris Sharp, and Danny Peter Smith.

$25-$35 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE '90S, JUNE 1 AT 11:30PM

Come join Feinstein's/54 Below for a lively and interactive night as some of your favorite Broadway babies born in the 1990s sing a selection from the most infectious, popular songs that we all know and love in 54 Sings the '90s. From songs by The Spice Girls to The Backstreet Boys to TLC and so many more, music from the 1990s has stayed as relevant and iconic as ever.

Channeling Cher from Clueless, Brenda Walsh, Zach Morris, or DJ Tanner while dawning crop tops, flannels, denim, and other fashion fads of the era, this will "No Doubt" be an incredibly fun, amusing, and nostalgic night for all ages.

Featuring: Morgan Green, Joseph Allen, Tyler Conroy, Diamond Essence White, Jake Levy, Kyle Hamilton, Anthony Sagaria, Blair Goldberg, Josh Daniel, Stephen Langton, and Rachel Lind.

Produced by Molly Heller

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

AN ALL-STAR Marvin Hamlisch BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FEAT. PENNY FULLEY, Erin Davie, AND MORE!, JUNE 2 AT 7:00PM

Steven Brinberg and a starry lineup join to celebrate what would have been the 75th birthday of the legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch. An All-Star Marvin Hamlisch Birthday Celebration will feature a bevy of guest stars singing some of Hamlisch's greatest hits, as well as some of his lesser known gems. Featuring songs from shows like Smile, A Chorus Line, and Goodbye Girl, and films like The Way We Were, The Fan, and The Spy Who Loved Me, An All-Star Marvin Hamlisch Birthday Celebration will pay tribute the the vast and varied career of this revered composer. Come and honor this renowned EGOT winner with a 75th birthday celebration for the books.

Featuring: Craig Carnelia (Composer: Working, Sweet Smell of Success), Daisy Carnelia (Elf, The Bad Years), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), Penny Fuller (Tony nominee for Applause and The Dinner Party), Rupert Holmes (Writer of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Nutty Professor), Leah Horowitz (High Button Shoes, Follies), Marc Koeck (High Button Shoes), Marissa McGowan (Kiss Me Kate), Jack Noseworthy (Sweet Smell of Success, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, A Chorus Line), Joey Pero (Bandstand), and Camille Saviola (Nine).

Special appearance by Terre Blair Hamlisch

Musical Direction by Michael Lavine

$40-$60 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN WITH Alexandra Silber, Drew Gehling, AND MORE!, JUNE 1 AT 9:30PM

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring: Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Wicked), Nick Rashad Burroughs (King Kong, Something Rotten!), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie & Clyde), Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!, Chicago), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked), and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland).

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical Direction by Brian Nash

Produced by Jen Sandler

$30-$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Please note that all artists and acts are subject to change at any time.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





