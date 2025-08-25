Chasing Dreams Productions Brings WE GET THE JOB DONE To Don’t Tell Mama In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chasing Dreams Productions will continue its Broadway Cabaret Series with We Get The Job Done, a one-night-only event on Thursday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the legendary Don’t Tell Mama in New York City. Tickets are now available through the Chasing Dreams and Don’t Tell Mama websites, with limited seating encouraging early reservations.

We Get The Job Done is a celebratory tribute to the determination and artistry of international performers, showcasing an electrifying cast of voices from across the globe. Audiences will hear personal stories of resilience and triumph paired with unforgettable songs from a lineup that includes Pamela Chayabutra (Thailand), Noelle Flores (Philippines), Mila Gagliano (Brazil), Gabriela Henriquez (El Salvador), Karen (Koon Lam) Li (Hong Kong), Tiago Ortega (Brazil), Emiliano Pliego (México), Alessandra Rivera (Perú), and Hanna Westi (Germany).

The Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series has emerged as a vital platform for International Artists to share their craft, collaborate, and find community on New York stages. Under the direction of Artistic Director Delfina Perret and Executive Producer Camila Figueiras Meriggi, with Associate Director Hanna Westi, We Get The Job Done continues that mission, amplifying diverse voices and proving that the pursuit of dreams knows no borders.

For tickets and more information, visit donttellmamanyc.com.