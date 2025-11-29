Chasing Dreams Presents A DREAMY CHRISTMAS, A Global Holiday Cabaret

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chasing Dreams, the platform celebrating the talent of international performing artists, announced its final Broadway Cabaret Series show of the year, A Dreamy Christmas.

This festive, one-night-only celebration will take place on Wednesday, December 3, at 7 p.m. at the legendary Don't Tell Mama in New York City.

A Dreamy Christmas invites audiences to escape into a cozy and magical evening featuring holiday classics, soaring ballads, and songs that capture the spirit of the season. The show blends beloved American holiday traditions with the unique cultural warmth and festive sounds of Latin America and Europe, creating a truly global celebration of hope and joy.

The cast for this spectacular holiday event features nine performers from across the world, bringing their diverse voices to the festive stage: Leah Finol (Venezuela/Hungary), Devin Veras (Mexico), Dayanna Larios (Colombia), Matthew Davis (Puerto Rico), Nicole Taveras (Dominican Republic), Alessandra Rivera (Peru), Christine Echeandia (Puerto Rico), Francesca Ghio (Peru), and Hanna Westi (Germany).

"The holiday season is a time for connection and magic, and 'A Dreamy Christmas' embodies that spirit entirely," says the Chasing Dreams team. "It's a chance for our international family to share the unique warmth and dreams they carry, making it the perfect start to the festive season."

Chasing Dreams is a company committed to creating visibility and opportunities for international performing artists in New York City. Through its Broadway Cabaret Series, Artistic Director Delfina Perret and Executive Producer Camila Figueiras Meriggi, provide a supportive community and a critical platform for global talent to share their unique stories and exceptional skills with the world.

Tickets for A Dreamy Christmas are available for purchase on the Don't Tell Mama website or at the door. Early booking is highly recommended for this popular holiday event.