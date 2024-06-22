Charlie Roman & The Glad Rags to Present An Evening of Roaring Twenties Jazz at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Charlie Roman and the Glad Rags Orchestra Celebrate the 1920s and 1930s on July 16 at 9:30pm. Travel back in time to the 1920s and 30s with the Glad Rags, a NYC based jazz orchestra specializing in popular music of the time. Today's jazz music is seldom done in the polite style, a romantic and melody driven way of playing jazz before it became what it is now. Showcasing beautiful songs and melodies with sweet and sometimes naughty undertones, the Glad Rags will present a highly sophisticated style of music that will delight the hearts and ears of any listener.

Charlie Roman leads the Glad Rags with his delicate vocal work and percussive six string banjo. Well known in NYC for his Django Reinhardt style guitar playing virtuosity, he takes a more romantic and nostalgic approach with a handpicked selection of rare songs from the 1920s and 30s. Gabriel Evan, consummate reed player, will direct the band's music arrangements that he carefully worked out by ear demonstrating his sweet Sidney Bechet like tone on Alto saxophone. Mike Davis, well known in the worldwide trad jazz scene for his spot on 1920s cornet playing style, will be laying down some sweet and hot early jazz stylings behind Charlie's vocal work. On piano, Bryan Reeder will be supporting the orchestra with his beautiful chord stylings and his unique classical influenced jazz style. Holding down the low end will be Ian Hutchison, a mainstay in the NYC jazz scene, known for his slap bass style and wide-eyed smile. On reeds, Ricky Alexander, a phenomenal clarinet and saxophone player well known for leading his own band, will be showcasing his virtuosic and sweet sound. Sam Chess, a talented trombone player known for his work with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center jazz band, will be laying down some lovely melodies. On violins we have Corsican/French violinist Adrien Chevalier, well known for his gypsy jazz and classical style, alongside Seoyeon Im who hails from Korea and has toured and played with many great acts. Finally, on percussion we have the great Kevin Dorn, a well-known drummer in the NYC jazz scene.

Charlie Roman and the Glad Rags Orchestra Celebrate the 1920s and 1930s plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) July 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $67.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT CHARLIE ROMAN

Charlie Roman Castelluzzo has been leading his Django Reinhardt style string quintet all over NYC for over a decade. During the pandemic he became enamored by 1920s and 30s dance band music and decided to collaborate with Saxophonist Gabriel Evan to create Glad Rags. Glad Rags is a 10-piece jazz orchestra with some of NYC's finest traditional jazz musicians. Including two violins, the band brings that magic sound found in great bands of the past like Rudy Vallee and his Connecticut Yankees. There is no greater introduction to this music style than to see it live, do not miss this chance to travel back to a romantic and fun time of the 1920s. You can find Charlie every Friday playing at the Worlds voted #1 bar, Cafe Dante on McDougal street 230-5pm. Charlie also performs yearly at the famous Jazz Age Lawn Party on the second stage.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

