Charles Busch to Return to 54 Below in April With MY FOOLISH HEART

54 BELOW will welcome back cabaret icon Charles Busch in his new solo show My Foolish Heart on April 20 and 25 at 7pm. For more information, visit 54below.com/Charles.

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony® nominee and two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) is a consummate storyteller. Busch employs song and anecdote, both touching and hilarious, to create a uniquely personal cabaret evening. His eclectic songbook includes the best of Michel Legrand, Stephen Sondheim, Henry Mancini and Joni Mitchell. He will be joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

"As a singer, Charles gets to the heart of every lyric. As a raconteur, the tells the best stories. As an entertainer, he owns the stage." - Cabaret Scenes

Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony ® nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, London, Paris and New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. Charlesbusch.com.

Charles Busch: My Foolish Heart plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 20 and 25 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees), with premium seats for $90 ($100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Charles. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.