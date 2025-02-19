Chappell Roan Tribute Concert is Coming to The Cutting Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just a Girl Productions will present The Pink Pony Club: The Ultimate Celebration of Chappell Roan. After a sold-out night at The Green Room 42 last June, the show is back and bolder than ever.

Featuring one-of-a-kind arrangements from The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and beyond, this immersive tribute brings Chappell Roan's signature theatricality to life with a full live band and standout Broadway talent.

Themed "A Knight to Remember," attendees are encouraged to dress in bold, medieval-inspired looks fit for a pop royalty fantasy. Chappell Roan will not be present at this event, but the sequins will be.

Produced by Just a Girl Productions, known for creating dynamic tribute concerts, this event promises an unforgettable celebration of music and performance.

Cast Includes: Abby Kesselman, Abi Carter, Alex Keane, Amanda Levy, Ava Masias, Brenna Coogan, Brenna Patzer, Brianna Justine, Bridget DeVine, Brooke Bennish, Ciara Huckeby, Claudia Baker, Danielle DeCastro, Charlie, Garrett Shin, Julian Harper, Hannah Verdi, Katie Lemmen, Kayla Rodríguez Pérez, Kristine Coelho, Lane LaVonne, Lucia Katz, Nicholas Barrón, Reese Brooks, Simón Gómez Villegas, Sophie Goron, Talia Cutulle, Tina Vlamis, Thomas Lynch, Zack Autieri.

For tickets and event details, visit [The Cutting Room Website].

