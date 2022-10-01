Celeste Mancinelli to Present CRYING ON THE CAMINO at Church of The Holy Trinity This Month

Actress Celeste Mancinelli brings her critically acclaimed one-woman show " Crying On The Camino" to The Church Of The Holy Trinity, 316 East 88th St. NYC, on Friday Evening October 21st at 7pm. A suggested donation of $20 per person is asked as proceeds will benefit "Friends of the Anglican Pilgrim Centre" in Santiago Spain. For reservations, please email crycamino@gmail.com

Prepare For The Worst...Hope For The Best

And Take What Comes.

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving story to tell in this One Woman Show.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos"

Celeste Mancinelli has been performing professionally since the early 80's. Her NYC credits include the hit show "Nunsense" at the Douglas Fairbanks Theater, Cynthia Heimel's long-running play "A Girl's Guide to Chaos" at the American Place Theater (originating the character of Lurene) and Larry Gelbart's "1-2-3-4-5" at the Manhattan Theater Club. She has appeared as Mama in "My Big Fat Gay Italian Wedding" and its sequel (Funeral) at the St Luke's Theatre. Celeste has worked in numerous Off-Broadway, cabaret, stock, regional and national touring productions throughout the United States. Her most recent appearance was as Edith Frank in "The Diary of Anne Frank" at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in West Virginia.

During the COVID outbreak Celeste began writing/developing and performing her original, one-woman show, "Crying on the Camino" based on her 200 mile hike through Spain.

Celeste is thrilled to share this experience with all of you.

For more info please visit : www.crycamino.com