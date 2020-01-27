Celeste Lanuza Y La Familia Announced At The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's newest Cabaret Club, presents Celeste Lanuza Y La Familia in Songs from the Musical: The Desert Rose on March 1st. Celeste Lanuza (NPR Tiny Desk Ft. Latinx Singer-Songwriter, Radio City Music Hall NBC Universal Singer, Arizona Opera Principal) presents a one night only performance of the full score of the musical she co wrote and co composed with her father Federico Lanuza ('In the Name of the People' Composer for Academy Award Film, Mongo Santamaria composer/pianist, Old Globe Theater composer/musical director/pianist) pianist and music director of the evening.

This performance will bring music in the style of Latin Jazz, Mexican Norteño, Spanish Rumba, Spanish Rock, Bolero, Chicano Oldies and more. The evening will also feature the one and only Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Current Hadestown 'Fate', In the Heights 1st Nat'l tour 'Vanessa, Nickelodeon The Fresh Beat Band 'Kiki') on violin. The story of The Desert Rose focuses on the journey assimilating to mainstream society as a Mexican American from migrant fieldwork to urban city life while overcoming stereotypes and realities in border cities. Amor Christensen (Hamilton), Ashley Samudio (Peter Pan McCoy Rigby Tour, Carnegie Hall), Edgar Lopez (Americano World Premiere Arizona Theater), Juan Guillen (Evita Bay Street Theater, Mamma Mia Tour) and Celeste Lanuza will be featured singing, interweaving moments from selected scenes. Come enjoy this full line up of Mexican American singer/actors share an authentic representation of their ancestoral experience told through the lens of Mexican American writers and composers.

The Desert Rose Musical has been produced by Herbert Siguenza (Culture Clash, 'Coco' Cultural Consultant/Voice Over) for a one night only concert presentation at the San Diego Repertory earlier this year, the NYC Fringe Fest at the Kraine Theater and now excited to bring the full score to life on theater row in midtown Manhattan at The Green Room 42. Radio station Jazz 88.3 has interviewed Celeste and Federico Lanuza on the creative process of The Desert Rose Musical and further goals for the piece.

Tickets and more information is available at https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/LnZog07tXR9EmMx2Oz2m/1583116200000?fbclid=IwAR0U9hI6aiuAkf31aI7BIbNZnU0-wQdSAn7Oo4EBMniUc0cDPVatRRnsddI. Tickets are also available by calling (646) 707-2990





