Celebrate New Year's Eve at The Green Room 42 With SHAGADELIC DISCO

This New Year's Eve, The Green Room 42 and the fabulously-chique Green Fig hospitality group at YOTEL hosts a groovy New Year's Shagadelic Disco party right in the heart of Times Square. The neomodern Social Drink & Food at YOTEL raises the bar for midtown entertainment with its retro accommodations mixed with futuristic design. Drive your shagin' wagon down to YOTEL (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor) for a stellar, lively, and energetic New Years Eve! For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.
This New Year's, be surrounded by the immersive disco fever of the 1970's. Enjoy the 4-hour premium open bar plus passed hors d'oeuvres as you take in breathtaking views of Manhattan's skyline (last year there was even a view of the ball drop).
Shake your groove thing on the dance floor for your chance to be crowned dancing king and queen of 2023; bragging rights that last all year.
Throughout the night enjoy a live DJ with incredible disco hits from the 1970's as well as the best dance music from today's top 40's coming direct from the stage in the all-access dance club that comes with your admission. And, don't forget to ring in 2023 with a complimentary champagne toast and exciting party favors.
Splurge for the ultimate 70s treatment and choose one of the Goldmember VIP packages for reserved seating in the Club with the dance floor and Live DJ (Tuxedo Banquette).
