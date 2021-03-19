Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Calamity Chang & Thirsty Girl Productions Present NY Asian Burlesque Extravaganza

Featured performers include; Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco), Damian Dragon (NYC), Wang Newton (NYC/LA), Flowerbomb (Korea), Phoenix A'blaze (San Diego) & more.

Mar. 19, 2021  

Calamity Chang & Thirsty Girl Productions Present NY Asian Burlesque Extravaganza

In lieu of the lingering Covid-19 Pandemic, the 8th Annual Asian Burlesque LIVE Festival has been postponed until the fall, in the meantime Calamity Chang & Thirsty Girl Productions bring you The New York Asian Burlesque Extravaganza, virtual show on Wednesday April 21st (Calamity Chang's Birthday!) at 8pm EST on zoom!

Featured performers include; Frankie Fictitious (San Francisco), Damian Dragon (NYC), Wang Newton (NYC/LA), Flowerbomb (Korea), Phoenix A'blaze (San Diego), Madame Wasabi (France), Misty Lotus (Switzerland), Chloe the Cocaine (Australia) Adam Rei Siegel (NYC) & hosted by Calamity Chang (NYC) with DJ Bella (Vancouver)!

Following the show, please join us for a live Q & A post show with select performers.

A portion of the profits will be donated to National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum.

NAPAWF focuses on building power with AAPI women and girls to influence critical decisions that

affect their lives, families and communities through reproductive justice.

www.napawf.org

Tickets $15-80

General Admission: $15

Admission to the virtual show only

VIP: $25 early bird tickets till April 1st, $30 after

Admission to the virtual show and the live Q & A post show

Extra VIP: $45 (Only 5 available)

Admission to the virtual show, the Q & A and a specialty ABE Gift bag

Supreme VIP: $80 (only 2 available)

Admission to the virtual show, the Q & A and the Ultimate ABE Gift bag which will include a crystal crown from Quartzcrowns.com valued at $50

www.asianburlesquefest.com


