CabaretFest Appoints New York David Rhodes as Artistic Director

Patricia Fitzpatrick, Producer of Provincetown CabaretFest has appointed New York based performer David Rhodes to be her successor.

Provincetown CabaretFest is a week long Cabaret intensive featuring performances and educational opportunities for aspiring and experienced Cabaret artists and all lovers of the art of Cabaret. In collaboration with Boston Association of Cabaret Artists Inc. (BACA) as the festival's fiscal sponsor, Provincetown CabaretFest will begin its new chapter under Rhodes, with full 501(c)(3) and LLC designation, partnering with BACA president, Boston's Jim Keating to facilitate the transition.

An integral player in Provincetown CabaretFest both as a Master Class teacher and performer, Rhodes is thrilled and honored to be stepping into the position as Producer and Provincetown CabaretFest LLC Board of Director's Chairman. The complete Board of Directors will be announced in January 2026.

Classically schooled with a contemporary edge, Rhodes trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Carnegie-Mellon and Wesleyan University. His work as a solo artist, stage, film, and television actor has garnered critical acclaim nationally and internationally. As a cabaret performer Rhodes is known in Provincetown, New York, Boston, New Orleans and London for his unique and theatrical performances, straddling the boundary between Cabaret, theater and spoken word performance art.

Rhodes takes over as Provincetown CabaretFest LLC Producer and Artistic Director in January 2026. His vision includes expanding the festival internationally and introducing an 'in the know', insider's Cabaret tool box podcast.

A Sentimental Journey, The American Songbook of the 30's and 40's, honoring the musical era that first inspired Patricia Fitzpatrick, debut's June 8th - 14th 2026 in Provincetown, MA. Ms. Fitzpatrick was instrumental in the development of the festival since its inception in 2000, and has been the festival's sole producer for the past 12 years. She will also be honored with an Arts Enrichment Achievement Award for her long standing contribution to the art of Cabaret both as a performer and producer. In addition the festival will be establishing a Patricia Fitzpatrick scholarship fund for aspiring Cabaret artists. For more information about the festival and our Master Class Program visit our website at https://www.provincetowncabaretfest.com/.