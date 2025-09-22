Cabaret Roundup: September 22-28. 2025- Tony Danza, Ann Hampton Callaway & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Tony Danza, singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway, and plenty of jazz.

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at The Green Room 42

Tues. September 23 @ 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Get ready for a spectacular edition of the Lineup, a bi-weekly variety show. Guests include Broadway legend and the original Tanya in Mamma Mia!, Karen Mason, original Mary Sunshine in Chicago David Sabella, creative powerhouses Darnell White and Diva LaMarr, jazz piano phenomenon Quintin Harris, cabaret prodigy Ethan Mathias, Mac Award winners Anna Anderson and Aaron Lee Battle, plus rising stars Hannah Jane, Katie Oberholtzer, Matt Podd, and Michael Fasano.

Tickets: Tickets start at $21. There is no minimum at the Green Room 42. Livestream tickets are also available.

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at Café Carlyle

Tues. September 23 to Sat. September 27 @ 8:45 pm

Tickets available here.

Following a sold-out three-week residency last fall, and a sold out run this past June, Danza is back by popular demand with his show that pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. In this special engagement, Danza, accompanied by his four-piece band, will bring his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Read a review of the show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $130 for bar seating. There is a $95 two-course menu requirement for all guests. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.

MOPEI at 54 Below

Tues. September 23, 2025 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Songs include “Sunday,” “Party In the USA,” “In the Mood,” “Hit The Road Jack,” “My Man,” “Up a Lazy River,” and a ’60s medley, to name a few. Be on the lookout for unexpected gems throughout the evening. They will also premiere an original song written for the trio.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of $18 subsidized seating with no minimum. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Coltrane Revisited 24th Anniversary at Birdland Jazz Club

Tues. September 23 – Sat. September 27

Tickets available here.

Born in North Carolina in 1926, John Coltrane emerged on the jazz scene in the 1950s, playing tenor and soprano sax with Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk. A pioneer of “hard bop” in the 1960s, he led his own groups and reinvented jazz with his own brand of experimentation and improvisation. His later recordings reflected his belief that music was a form of spiritual expression.



The 24th Edition of Birdland's annual all-star birthday celebration of Jazz Icon and saxophone innovator John Coltrane featuring some of his best known compositions.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.91. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person

Weds. September 24 to Sat. September 27, 2025 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Don’t miss The Best of Ann Hampton Callaway, the new show by the Tony®-nominated singer-songwriter. With her trio led by Grammy winner Billy Stritch, Callaway dazzles us with highlights from her hit shows The Streisand Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway Sings the ‘70s, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, To Ella with Love, From Sassy to Divine: The Sarah Vaughan Project, and Finding Beauty: Inspired Classics and Originals. Come see why Christopher Loudon of Jazz Times calls her the “…superbly intelligent, singularly creative pop-jazz stylist who can stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Streisand, Ronstadt, Shirley Horn, and Dianne Reeves…”

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of $18 subsidized seating with no minimum for the 9/25 and 9/27 performances. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Celebrating Kenny Kirkland's 70th with Etienne Charles Creole Orchestra at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Thurs. September 25 to Sun. September 28

Tickets available here.

Trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Etienne Charles invites you to celebrate what would have been Kenny Kirkland’s 70th birthday in the warmth of our intimate room overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Kirkland’s virtuosic, soulful playing shaped the sound of jazz through collaborations with Wynton and Branford Marsalis, Sting, and his own groundbreaking recordings. With the Creole Orchestra, Charles infuses these classics with fresh arrangements, Caribbean color, and irresistible rhythmic energy, creating an evening that feels both like a heartfelt tribute and an unforgettable party.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.

Kandace Springs at Joe's Pub

Sun. September 28 @ 8:30 pm

Tickets available here.

A Kandace Springs show is an intimate and soulful experience powered by her lush, velvety alto voice and elegant piano. Backed typically by a tight trio, she navigates a repertoire that spans jazz standards, R&B-tinged ballads, and bluesy originals. Her stage presence is relaxed but deeply emotive, channeling influences from Nina Simone and Roberta Flack while making each song distinctly her own. The arrangements often feature graceful solo piano interludes and soulful harmonies with her bandmates, bringing both warmth and sophistication to selections such as “Soul Eyes,” “Devil May Care,” and her haunting version of “Strange Fruit”. Whether she’s coaxing tenderness out of a classic ballad or igniting the room with groove, a Springs gig feels like a heartfelt conversation—intimate, stirring, and utterly personal.

Tickets: Tickets are $48 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum, per person, during every show at Joe's Pub. There are only a few tickets left for this show.