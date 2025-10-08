CROWNING GLORY: A Castle Cabaret to Debut at Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CROWNING GLORY: A Castle Cabaret will debut at The Green Room 42 on October 12. Starring the incomparable Patrick Ryan Castle and very special guests including Mary Nikols, Amanda C Gomes, and Madison Timm. This cabaret will have you laughing, crying, and reflecting on life's most beautiful moments.

The show will feature beloved classics by Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand to show-stopping hits from Hamilton and more.

Their charm and wit will keep you engaged, while their powerful voice brings your favorite tunes to life. Let's head to the castle, honey-this is one show you won't want to miss! Productions by Stephan is honored & excited to bring this show to Green room 42. Music direction by Jad Jacob and the band is filled out with Will Shishmanian, Tanner Schut, and Geoff Burke.

Starring:

Patrick Ryan Castle

Featuring: Madison Timm, Amanda C. Gomes, and Mary Nikols

Venue: Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue, New York, NY, Nearest to the A & C trains)

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Tickets: Available now at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/showdetails/jQqmhzrc7X6jOrIYHqpn/4DUKjlqXHwVwokGlHJu8

About Productions by Stephan: Productions by Stephan creates inclusive, safe and fun environments for performers to thrive in. We deliver top-tier entertainment to venues all over New York City and surrounding areas. We foster a vibrant community where artists connect, collaborate, and make an impact. Previously seen doing the Decade by Decade Series (1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s) at The Green Room 42. Find us on Instagram: @productionsbystephan.