CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS Concert Comes to Green Room 42

Green Room 42 will present CRAZY FIERCE ASIANS, the next exciting chapter of the YOUNG, GIFTED, AND BLACK series started earlier last year in celebration of the rich cultural diversity of New York City. On Sunday, July 14th at 7:00 PM, join artists from all walks of life to raise up the vibrant talents and stories of the Asian American Community.

Originally conceived by Iris Productions, the creatives have now partnered with Broadway Barkada, a Filipino organization dedicated to bringing more Filipino artists to the forefront of performance and visibility.

The evening will feature singers from Broadway and top-billed entertainers from around the tri-state area - Olivia Oguma (Mamma Mia!), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), New Jersey Drag Queen Lady Celestina, Rose Van Dyne (Spring Awakening, Argyle Theatre), and more!

Tickets start at $20 and no food/beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

BROADWAY BARKADA was co-founded by Liz Casasola, Billy Bustamante, and Brian Jose in the fall of 2009. We are a collective of professional artists whose mission is to provide a community for the Filipino artist, that CULTIVATES our talents, EDUCATES our audiences, and ELEVATES our global impact.

Iris Productions is a community of working artists who prioritize diversity and inclusivity in the projects they create and commercially produce. A company dedicated to exploring where arts and media intersect and interact. Monthly Programming: "Incubate" - a community of artist/producers who come together bi-monthly to advance their passion projects, learn real-world producing skills, and connect with top-tier professionals in our field. "Interactive" - a free, casual networking event to introduce new creatives to the New York Theatre Market. www.iris.productions @IrisProdNYC

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies (Lauren Molina & Nick Cearley), Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.





