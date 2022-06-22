CANADA DAY WITH JOSHUA STACKHOUSE & FRIENDS is Coming to Feinstein's/54 Below

Attention all Canadians and everyone who likes Canadians! (Honestly, who doesn't like Canadians!?) July 1st is Canada Day: the day that we celebrate all the wonderful things about the "True North, Strong and Free." FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW (2022 Tony AwardÂ® Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre) will be celebrating this illustrious holiday by inviting Canadian songwriter JOSHUA STACKHOUSE to return with his merry band of fellow Canucks for an evening of original music - all about Canada! Lumberjacks! Hockey! Maple Syrup! Talking beavers! All that and more in this fun-filled evening you won't want to miss!

Stackhouse, a member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop and regular contributor of original material to cabarets around New York City, will host a night of songs he wrote about Canada featuring a cast comprised almost entirely of Canadian expats: Jordan Bell, Eric Coles, Kaylee Harwood, Cassie Nadeau (Founder of the burlesque company FULL BODIED SOUND), and JACQUI SIROIS. The show balances self-deprecating silliness (including a soul-searching lumberjack and an irreverent beaver puppet named "Justin Beaver") with earnest moments celebrating Canada's culture of neighborliness. And what Canadian show would be complete without one of the most time-honored Canadian traditions: poking fun at America? American performers Paul Pilcz (Who recently starred in the critically acclaimed four-man cabaret MAMA'S BOYS), MEAGHAN SANDS (A frequent performer in Susie Mosher's THE LINEUP) as well as JOHN and Matthew Drinkwater ("THE DRINKWATER BROTHERS") join in the fun.



CANADA DAY WITH JOSHUA STACKHOUSE & FRIENDS plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 1st.There is a $25 base cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW:



Feinstein's/54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, Feinstein's/54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.



A recipient of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at Feinstein's/54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com