Bruce Sabath's SEARCHING FOR TEVYE to Have NYC Premiere at Don't Tell Mama

Bruce Sabath's one-man show Searching for Tevye will have its New York City premiere this month with three performances at Don't Tell Mama, November 7th, 17th and 18th.

Actor Bruce Sabath (Company, Cagney, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), who had a prior career on Wall Street and in corporate strategy, created the show to tell the story of how a theatre kid from Brighton ditched a booming Wall Street career to pursue his dream of becoming a Broadway actor. Sabath has been the subject of numerous articles from the Wall Street Journal to Psychology Today to Backstage, all intrigued by his unconventional career path. The show features music that inspired Sabath along his journey, from the folk rock of the 70s to American songbook, to musical theatre classics including songs from Sondheim to (of course) Fiddler on the Roof, which has been a through-line of Sabath's acting career.

Searching for Tevye had its world premiere in October at the Hart Theatre-CenterStage in Rochester, New York, Sabath's hometown. BroadwayWorld reviewed the show saying, "What better way to celebrate the return to live theatre...well worth the wait...heartfelt, inspirational, and great fun for all...a truly wild-and entertaining-ride"

Searching for Tevye is written and performed by Bruce Sabath and directed by Tanya Moberly, featuring music director Ben Kiley on piano, with Sabina Torosjan on violin and Steve Count on bass. Performances are Sunday, November 7th at 4pm (sold out at press time), Wednesday, November 17th at 7pm and Thursday, November 18th at 7pm.

For more information, visit Searching for Tevye in NYC.

For reservations, visit Don't Tell Mama.

Bruce Sabath played Larry in the 2006/7 Tony-winning Broadway revival of Company directed by John Doyle, starring Raul Esparza. He recently played Lazar Wolf (and sometimes Tevye) in the acclaimed Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, directed by Joel Grey. Sabath has long been an active supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. A long-distance runner, Sabath was also integral in the growth of one of BCEFA's newest events, Broadway Run (and the pandemic version, a virtual 5K in 2020 and 2021), which continues to raise significant funds for BCEFA.