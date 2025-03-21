BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Marlene Dietrich, emerging songwriters, and more

Fri. March 21 @ 9:30 pm

Kim David Smith: MOSTLY MARLENE album release concert at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

Described by Broadway World as the "David Bowie of cabaret," Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith fêtes the release of his new live album, “Mostly Marlene,” an intimately fabulous celebration of Dietrich’s musical and cultural legacy, with a live setlist conjuring the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920’s Berlin and beyond.

Read an interview about the show here

Price: Tickets are $30 including fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Fri. March 21 to Sun. March 23 @ 7 pm

Charles Busch: MY LEADING LADIES at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Tony Award® nominated actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returns with a new show of stories and songs devoted to the women who have inspired him from show business legends to the remarkable aunt who raised him. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. Accompanied at the piano by Jono Mainelli, the eclectic songbook will include the best of Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, and Stephen Sondheim.



Read a Q&A with Charles Busch about this show.

Price: Remaining tickets start at $62.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Fri. March 21 to Sat. March 22 @ 7:30 + 10 pm

Cyrille Aimée & The Guitar Heroes at Birdland

Tickets available here.

After years apart, Cyrille Aimée and her Guitar Heroes are reuniting for an unforgettable week at Birdland. Relive the magic of her gypsy jazz-inspired albums It’s a Good Day and Let’s Get Lost with fresh takes on beloved classics, exciting new songs, and the unparalleled artistry of the original guitar masters—now joined by a dynamic new rhythm section.

Price: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Tues. March 25 @ 9:30 pm

NEW WRITERS AT 54! – Ethan Carlson at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Join Ethan Carlson (Waitress) and many incredible Broadway guest artists, in a night of bold, new, exciting, electric songs. The material will range from musical theatre to pop, and feature material from Her Sound (full cast recording available wherever you stream music, feat. Jeanna de Waal, L Morgan Lee, Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and more!), Goliath (demos streaming currently, feat. Ellis Gage and Ethan), Bermuda Triangle (two never before heard songs!) and brand new non-musical theater music. This evening of music will not want to be missed!

Read a Q&A with Ethan Carlson about this show

Price: Remaining tickets start at $40.50 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Weds. March 26 to Sat. March 29 @ 7 pm

Lillias White ALBUM RELEASE CONCERT at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

Lillias White – Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughan takes you on a journey through the music, life, and times of “the Divine One,” Sarah Vaughan, from her remarkable win at the world-famous Apollo Theatre amateur night contest, through her collaborations and tours with some of the most renowned musicians who’ve ever graced a stage, to her legendary appearances at Carnegie Hall. This show features music created by Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington, Billy Eckstein, Erroll Garner, George Gershwin, and Vaughan herself. Audiences will enjoy tunes she made popular, like “Misty,” “The Man I Love,” and “If You Could See Me Now,” among many others. This tribute is a labor of love, as Ms. White finds The Divine One worthy of honor and fond remembrance. Music direction by Mathis Picard.

Price: Tickets start at $68 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no food & drink minimum. 54 Below encourages you to make the decision that reflects your capacity.

Thurs. March 27 @ 8 pm

AN EVENING WITH CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT at Carnegie Hall

Tickets available here.

In a new collaboration with enormous creative possibilities, 2024–2025 Perspectives artist and three-time Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performs with the genre-defying orchestra The Knights, a rhythm section comprising three of today’s most sought-after jazz musicians, and a singular special guest: mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and audience favorite Chris Thile. The program features timeless jazz ballads newly arranged by Darcy James Argue, and—with these musicians—the sky is the limit and unexpected discoveries are practically guaranteed. Experience an evening of singular artistry, virtuosity, and transformative new approaches to repertoire ripe for re-imagining.

Price: Tickets start at $69 including fees

Thurs. March 27 @ 7 pm

"EIGHT DAYS A WEEK" 60 YEARS OF BEATLES MUSIC at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

On Thursday March 27 at 7 pm, 2024 Mac Awards female vocalist nominee Lucille Carr-Kaffashan will be celebrating 60 years of Beatles music with Eight Days a Week at Don’t Tell Mama. The talented Bistro and Mac award-winning singer first saw the Beatles 60 years ago at their Shea Stadium concert in the 60s, and she’ll be honoring that by reviving a retooled version of her popular Beatles show at the Midtown Manhattan hotspot

Read an interview about the show here.

Price: There is a $15 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Thurs. March 27 @ 7 pm

7 pm – Those Girls: THE FEARLESS GIRLS SET at Pangea

Tickets available here.

Come join the multi-award-winning vocal group THOSE GIRLS. Since joining forces in 2016 THOSE GIRLS have been packing every room they have played, as well as accepting invitations from everyone in town planning a group show. Not enough good can be said about these women - they are leaders in the business and the community, demonstrating for every other woman the extent to which they can control their destinies and their artistry, and always leading with love. Inspirational and sensational these girls are more like THOSE AMAZING WOMEN.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Thurs. March 27 @ 10 pm

BROADWAY SESSIONS at The Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

Ben Cameron’s Broadway Sessions is an NYC staple and Broadway's Favorite Night Out! Two Thursdays a month, host Ben Cameron welcomes a new Broadway cast to perform, play games with the audience, let their hair down and celebrate all things BROADWAY! The March 27 show features performances from the cast of Death Becomes Her

Price: Tickets start at $24.75 plus fees.

