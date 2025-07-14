BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – July 14 to 20, 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including free outdoor summer concerts and plenty of top-notch music.

The Skivvies: FILM STRIP at Joe’s Pub

Mon. July 14 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

The Skivvies return to Joe's Pub with a brand-new show featuring mashups of movie hits (and misses). The stripped-down arrangements and stripped-down special guests (including Bonnie Milligan, Andrew Keenan Bolger and more) will recreate the cinematic magic of influential soundtracks from their youths, everything from Oscar winners to never-been-heards. It's a night of film, fun and flesh as the Skivvies go Hollywood.

There are just a handful of tickets left to snag to the 7 pm show; the 9:30 has better availability.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee; door price). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Storm Large : INSIDE VOICE at 54 Below

Tues. July 15 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

What happens when you tell Storm Large to use her Inside Voice? Storm, accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator James Beaton on piano, shares songs by women who dared to speak their mind, whether in ballad or blistering rock and roll. From Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lorde, to Billie Holiday, PJ Harvey, Edith Piaf, and Storm herself, Storm shares the music of women who embody the spirit of “well behaved women rarely make history.”

Read Sharon Ellman’s review of last year’s show here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $57. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. There is currently a limited amount of subsidized seating for $18 with no minimum; 54 Below encourages you to take advantage of this lower priced ticket if their other ticket prices are prohibitive for your personal circumstance.

Laura and Linda Benanti : Mothers Know Best at 54 Below

Weds. July 16 to Sat. July 19 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Experience Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti as she joins forces with her mother, Linda, in a touchingly humorous show about mother-daughter relationships. Music direction by Billy Stritch. Laura Benanti has starred in 11 Broadway shows and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards®, winning one Tony Award® for her role as Louise in Gypsy (2008). A star of both stage and screen, Laura has an impressive television and film roster. Her mother, Linda Benanti, was part of the national tour of The Odyssey with Yul Brynner and performed off-Broadway and regionally as The Girl in The Fantasticks, Guinevere in Camelot, Marian in The Music Man, Anne in A Little Night Music, Nanette in No, No, Nanette, Sarah in Guys and Dolls, and many others.

Read a Q&A with Laura about the show and read a review of last year’s performance by BWW’s Sharon Ellman here.

Tickets: Tickets start at $101. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Jane Monheit at SMOKE Jazz Club

Weds. July 16 to Sun. July 20 @ 7 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Beloved vocalist Jane Monheit, celebrated for her deep passion for the Great American Songbook, has been at the forefront of jazz singing since she emerged over 20 years ago to wide acclaim. During the ensuing years, she has collaborated with some of the greatest musicians, arrangers, and producers in jazz, including Tommy Flanagan, Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Terence Blanchard, John Pizzarelli, Christian McBride, and many more. All About Jazz writes, “Monheit has great chops, a terrific voice,” while Downbeat adds, “Monheit continues to dazzle.” Her stellar backing trio includes pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Curtis Nowosad. All About Jazz praises her “great chops” and “terrific voice,” while DownBeat declares, “Monheit continues to dazzle.” She appears with her outstanding trio: pianist Michael Kanan, bassist Neal Miner, and drummer Rick Mantalbano—musicians who match her artistry with sensitivity and swing.

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 for the weekday shows and $35 for weekends. There is a two drink minimum per person. All 7. & 9 pm shows at Smoke are dinner shows. Dinner shows require a minimum purchase of at least one entree per person, to be billed to me at the end of the performance.

Charles McPherson Quintet 86th Birthday feat. Terell Stafford at Dizzy’s Club (Jazz at Lincoln Center)

Thurs. July 17 @ 9 pm; Fri. July 18 & Sat. July 19 @ 7 & 9; Sun. July 20 @ 5 & 9 pm

Tickets available here.

Beloved for his fiery bebop roots and fearless improvising, saxophone legend Charles McPherson returns to Dizzy’s to celebrate his 86th birthday. Backed by his powerhouse quintet, he’ll share new music, favorite tunes from across his storied career, and the kind of joyful swing that lights up the room.

Tickets: Tickets are $50 or $25 for students. Dizzy's Club requires a minimum food and/or beverage purchase of $21 per person

Reeve Carney at Green Room 42

Fri. July 18 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Grammy winning singer-songwriter and actor Reeve Carney returns to The Green Room 42 in concert, featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well as a few surprises from the Broadway canon and Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one man show cabaret that feels more like an invitation only after party than a traditional concert performance.

Read Rob Lester’s review of a past Reeve Carney show here.

Tickets: T ickets start at $41.75. To purchase livestream tickets click here .

Carnegie Hall Citywide: La Excelencia in Bryant Park

Fri. July 18 @ 7 pm

Free show; details available here.

Fierce, dynamic, and unapologetically bold, La Excelencia reinvents salsa with an electrifying blend of tradition and modern edge. Inspired by the raw energy of 1970s salsa dura and today’s social landscape, this powerhouse band delivers hard-hitting rhythms, socially conscious lyrics, and unstoppable groove. With high-energy performances that feel more like rock concerts than a salsa show, La Excelencia brings its Signature Sound to Citywide for an unforgettable sync of music and movement at Bryant Park.

Tickets: Free. Seating is first come, first served.

Annette A. Aguilar & StringBeans at Lincoln Center / The Underground

Sun. July 20 at 6 pm

Free; details available here.

As part of Brazil Week, don’t miss this legendary multi-percussionist Annette A. Aguilar with her band StringBeans!

Tickets: Tickets are not required and each event is General Admission—first-come, first-served.