Review: Laura and Linda Benanti Take A Glorious Trip Down Memory Lane at 54 Below

The relationship between mothers and daughters can often be difficult, but not tonight with this truly remarkable mother-daughter singing duo of Laura and Linda Benanti. Here at the famed 54 Below, these two phenomenal singers led their enchanted audience on a delightfully insightful and at times humorous journey during their new show, Laura and Linda Benanti: Mothers Know Best, which opened on July 21, 2024. (There are two more performances this week tonight and tomorrow; both are sold out, but you can find information about joining the waitlist on 54 Below’s website.)

Tony Award-winning actress and singer, Laura Benanti, and her real life former theater actress / singer mom, Linda Benanti, took everyone in that room by storm with their powerful performances tonight. Laura, who came dressed to impress in a black and silver sequin form-fitting frock and silver high-heeled shoes, twinned with her diminutive mother Linda, who was attired in a black pants ensemble with silver sequins adorning the black voluminous sleeves of her top. Hitting the stage together, the two women jumped into the classic hit “Que Sera Sera'' but with a bit of a comic twist. Must be something in the DNA, for both Laura and Linda possess impressive forceful voices - definitely these two have something to be reckoned with. Yes my friends, these are truly from the old school “belters” who can easily hit the back of any proverbial room (think Judy Garland and Ethel Merman).

Laura Benanti proceeded to start the evening by telling theatergoers her unique history of how right out of high school she auditioned for the Broadway revival of The Sound of Music for the part of Liesel and wound up with the lead role of Maria. Not bad for a newcomer teen from New Jersey! It was onward and upward from there for this phenomenal musical theater actress who won a Tony Award for her role in Gypsy, as well as being nominated for a Tony for her performances in Into The Woods, Swing, She Loves Me and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Laura Benanti is truly a powerhouse of talent! Throughout the night she performed songs from several of her Broadway roles including: “Vanilla Ice Cream” (She Loves Me), “Unusual Way” (Nine), and “My Fair Lady in 15 Minutes” (My Fair Lady) which each showcased Laura Benanti’s exquisite vocal range as well as fabulous comedic timing.

When it was her turn, Linda Benanti proceeded to tell patrons of her childhood admiration for the one and only Judy Garland, and her thrill at seeing her in concert. Like her idol, Linda has a strong set of vocal pipes and isn’t afraid to use them. Standout performances included “The Shadow of Your Smile / I Had a Dream About You”, “New Words” and Garland’s own “The Man That Got Away” which had the audience clamoring for more.

Together the two women laughed, hugged and cried through beautifully sung duets which included two original compositions written by Laura Benanti, “Recovering Ingenue” (from her musical comedy show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares) and “I’m Gonna Miss This.”

This reviewer was overwhelmed by the amazing vocal performances as well as the obvious close relationship of the mother and daughter. Together Laura and Linda Benanti took to the stage and brought an unsuspecting audience into their own unique world filled with love, laughter and of course, song. What a wonderful night for all!

Laura and Linda Benanti: Mothers Know Best featured the incomparable Laura and Linda Benanti, Musical Director Billy Stritch, Steve Doyle (Bass), Anne Klein (Guitar) and Daniel Glass (Drums). The show continues its sold-out run on July 23 & 24, 2024.

