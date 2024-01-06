Review: STORM LARGE: INSIDE VOICE Hits the High Notes at 54 Below

The tempest of talent aptly named Storm Large brought in the New Year with her whirlwind of energy and immensity of voice for her one woman show, Storm Large: INSIDE VOICE at 54 BELOW on January 4-6, 2024. Clad in a slinky gown enveloped with images of shooting flames and low boots, the powerhouse performer looked every inch the rock star. Accompanied by her Musical Director and pianist, James Beaton, Storm Large had the packed house roaring with thunderous applause.

The full house audience felt more like family than strangers. Storm periodically left the stage as she sang to meander amongst the seats, treating each person like an old friend whom you haven’t seen in years, rather than as unknown theatergoers. Such was the warmth and hominess of this show. Several of the mostly Baby Boomer and Gen X crowd had seen Storm Large many times and their love of her shined through. This reviewer sat next to two of these what I shall call “Stormies”, showgoers who had seen her several times and continued to adore the songstress not only for her powerful vocals but also for this emotional intensity and genuine rapport that is fostered with her fans.

The show title “Inside Voices” was deeply important to Storm Large. Like many other women across the generations, she was constantly being told growing up that she was looking for attention by being too loud and to use an “inside voice.” It took Storm getting a hiatal hernia and being silenced with the loss of her intense voice for her to realize that without being “loud” she had lost her identity. Regaining her singing vocals gave her the power to know that she had to live life on her terms and didn’t have to be quiet. Storm promised herself, no one was ever going to try to keep her quiet again.

Storm Large showcased her belting singing prowess with stand out performances of “It’s Oh So Quiet” by Hans Lang, Erich Meder and Bert Reisfeld, “Peace, Love and Understanding” by Nick Lowe, “True Colors” by Tom Kelly and Billy Steinberg and “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, along with her own composition of “Sonic Boom” which she described as how she regained her voice after illness. As a result, Storm Large has cemented her place of honor being “loud and proud” among the late greats such as Ethel Merman.

When at last the night was through, a resounding crowd took to their feet in appreciation. What a talent, what a voice and what a performer Storm Large is and this reviewer looks forward to seeing where she goes in the future.

Storm Large: INSIDE VOICE, AT 54 BELOW featured the enormously talented performer, Storm Large and her Musical Director / pianist, James Beaton.

