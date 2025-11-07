BroadwayWorld Cabaret Seeking New Contributors (Writers and Photographers)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Attention music, theater and comedy lovers! BroadwayWorld Cabaret is seeking more contributors to help expand our coverage in New York City. We’re looking for reviewers, interviewers, feature writers and photographers to join our team and help us report on the vibrant artistic community in NYC.

The cabaret section consists of a wide range of entertainment – traditional cabaret, solo comedy shows, jazz, rock, and even modern classical music performed in a crypt! Whatever you’re interested in, there’s probably something in there for you. One of our writers has even covered a haunted house experience.

This is a wonderful opportunity to build your portfolio while having fun! You’ll receive exclusive press seats to any shows you cover. You will only take on assignments of your choosing that fit your interests, and there is no minimum requirement.

We’re looking for writers interested in reviewing live shows, conducting interviews with artists, or doing researched feature pieces. Some of our contributing writers only do reviews, while others only do interviews and news features, and others do a combination of all of the above.

We’re also looking for photographers interested in doing photo pieces of live shows like this.

(If you’re a writer who’s also interested in taking photos, or vice-versa, you’re very welcome to apply, but it’s OK if you’re only or primarily interested in one.)

You’ll work in a warm, supportive environment and receive feedback on your work from industry professionals.

For writers: All applicants should have excellent writing skills. Send a little bit about yourself and your interest in this role, along with a sample of your writing – ideally, a sample review if you have one, but an essay for a school assignment or something similar is OK too if you don’t have one yet. (Please attach your writing sample as a Word document, Google Doc or PDF.)

For photographers: Send a few sample photos, ideally something demonstrating your work in a low-lighting environment, and a little bit about yourself and why you’re interested in taking photos for BWW Cabaret.

Send your applications and any questions to Rebecca@BroadwayWorld.com