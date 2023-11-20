Photos: Conor Weiss Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

November 14th saw a night of high-class entertainment in the Birdland Theater.

Susie Mosher has autumn looking good with her guest artists for THE LINEUP.   Last week saw the likes of Christine Lavin and Michael Winther and this week Mosher will greet Gianmarco Soresi and Gerrilyn Sohn, and always with more and more artists that raise the vibrations in the room to new heights.  Alongside her usual band, Lon Hoyt Musical Directing from the piano, John Miller on bass, and newlywed Clint de Ganon at the drums, Susie brings her energetic self, her much-admired talent, and all the laughter and love that keep THE LINEUP one of Birdland's most frequently at-capacity shows.

Enjoy Conor Weiss's photos of the 11/14 show below and get tickets to this week HERE

Pre-Show R & R

Susie Mosher

Clint de Ganon

John Miller

Michael Winther

Barrie Kreinik

Simona Daniele

Christine Lavin

Meghan Fitton

Eddie Jacques

David Marino

Camille Diamond

The raffle winner!

Matt Baker

Lon Hoyt

The Step and Repeat

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.    

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

   About Conor Weiss

Photos: Conor Weiss Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



Photos: Conor Weiss Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Recommended For You