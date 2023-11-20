Photos: Conor Weiss Lenses THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER

Susie Mosher has autumn looking good with her guest artists for THE LINEUP. Last week saw the likes of Christine Lavin and Michael Winther and this week Mosher will greet Gianmarco Soresi and Gerrilyn Sohn, and always with more and more artists that raise the vibrations in the room to new heights. Alongside her usual band, Lon Hoyt Musical Directing from the piano, John Miller on bass, and newlywed Clint de Ganon at the drums, Susie brings her energetic self, her much-admired talent, and all the laughter and love that keep THE LINEUP one of Birdland's most frequently at-capacity shows.

Enjoy Conor Weiss's photos of the 11/14 show below

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano.

This week's LINEUP looks like this:

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

