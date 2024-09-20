Review: JIMMY FALLON'S TONIGHTMARES at Rockefeller Center Is Thrilling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Being one of the world’s biggest chickens, I’ve always loved all things horror. So when I stumbled across the ad for Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares, I was certain it had to be fake. How could the busiest man in New York—King of Late Night, bestselling author (my baby nephew can’t get enough of his Mama and Dada books!), and dedicated family man—also mastermind a massive haunted attraction? Not possible! But my inner scaredy-cat desperately hoped it was real, and after a quick check with my editor, I got the best news: it is real…and, spoiler alert—it’s AWESOME!

From the moment you step past the iconic Atlas at 630 5th Avenue, we were swept into the experience. A warm welcome leads us to the escalators, down into a bustling hallway and into a fast-moving line. In less than fifteen minutes, the energetic team had us prepped and buzzing with excitement. Seeing people come out laughing or screaming while the occasional line of hooded figures marched solemnly past us only heightened the anticipation. The mood was set before we even entered the attraction.

Once our small group gathered for the final warnings—yes, strobe lights and mist are involved—we were shoved into a tiny entryway. My whole body buzzed with excitement as we were reminded that once the door closes, there's only one way out. 'Find your guide,' we were told, just as the door slammed in our faces. What a start! Bravo, Jimmy, and the team—that’s how you build excitement from the get-go!

Once inside, all the noise and chaos of the Rockefeller Plaza disappeared. Echoing howls, ominous thumping, and an eerie elevator beckoning from across the room immediately signaled, we were in Jimmy's world now. The first illusion—a masterclass in design and lighting—invites you to fully surrender, and from that moment, you know you’re in skilled hands.

The ever-charming Jimmy Fallon narrates the journey, guiding you with playful yet disarming commentary while his trusty NBC page, Taylor, leads you through the maze of terror. Fallon’s cheerful demeanor is a delightful contrast to the horrors lurking beyond, making for an experience that's equal parts fun and frightening. This isn’t just any haunted attraction—it's a lesson in tension-building, distraction, bait-and-switchery, and the timeless art of the jump scare. The entire production, special effects, lighting, art direction, set dressing, sound design, is television and film quality. In fact, the engineering is so sharp, you'll wonder how none of the immersive sounds and effects bleed into the next room. What a testament to the creative team’s brilliance.

Hats off to the cast. Whether leaping out of the shadows or acting out chilling scenes, they were fully committed. I went through as a regular attendee, no reviewer privilege here, and the performers never missed a beat. You’ll get the same top-tier experience—maybe even better as the cast settles in and finds more nuances as they feed off the audience. Muahahahaha!

This experience is scary in all the best ways, though I’d caution it’s not ideal for very young kids. But teens, adults, and especially scaredy-cats like me will have a blast. Bring your easily frightened friends—not because they’re the only ones who’ll enjoy it (everyone will), but because fear is contagious. When everyone’s screaming like Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween, it’s even more magical.

Walking through Tonightmares is like stepping through one perfectly crafted horror movie after another. Even if you’re not the screaming type, the sheer majesty of what’s been created in the heart of New York will blow your mind. And if, like me, you’re a big ol’ chicken. you’ll be screaming again and again. Buckle up, listen to Jimmy, and follow Taylor. Like I said, it’s not just another haunted house. It’s a brilliant, bite-sized piece of immersive theatre—just long enough to thrill you, but short enough to leave you wanting more.

Bravo, Jimmy Fallon, you and your incredible team have created a greatest hits of universal terrors. Tonightmares is a twisted, macabre escape—and if you keep your eyes peeled, you might even spot some Easter eggs.

If you do one thing this Halloween season, make it Tonightmares. Get your tickets now, before they’re gone! I CANNOT wait to go again! The only way it could be more fun would be to go through with Jimmy himself…after taking this journey and peering into the darkest crevices of his mind, I’m pretty sure he’s a card-carrying scaredy cat, just like me.

To book Tickets to Tonightmares, click here.

To learn more about Jimmy’s delightful new book, 5 More Sleeps 'til Halloween, visit Macmillan Publishers.

And if you’re not already in love with Jimmy, tune in to NBC tonight and you will be.

