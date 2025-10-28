Broadway Sessions to Welcome Company Of MASQUERADE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron's long-running and award-winning Broadway Sessions will return to The Green Room 42 for a late-night celebration of all things Broadway. The upcoming show will spotlight cast members from Masquerade, the immersive Phantom of the Opera now playing on 57th street. The company will be performing directly after their evening shows.

Scheduled to appear are Francesca Mehrortra, Nkrumah Gatling, Tia Karaplis, Claire Leyden, Charles Osborne, Andrew Wojtal, Georgia Mendes, Francisco Javier Gonzalez, Haile Ferrier, Raymond J Lee, Lee H Alexander and more! The evening will also feature vocalists Zach Birdsall, Dara Gallagher and Ella Joy Collazo!

Known as the “musical theatre frat party,” Broadway Sessions blends showstopping vocals, audience games, ridiculous interviews, and an open mic for a one-of-a-kind Broadway nightlife experience. “This ain't your grandad's cabaret,” says host Ben Cameron—and with surprise guests often joining the fun, anything can happen.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly on Thursday nights at The Green Room 42 (inside the YOTEL at 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street). Doors open at 9:30 p.m., with performances beginning at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 (plus fees), and include a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.