Broadway Bound Kids Hosts NO ONE IS ALONE Concert at Chelsea Table & Stage This Month

Broadway Bound Kids will present No One is Alone: An Evening of Song & Celebration this month.



Join BBK for its annual fundraiser featuring performances by Broadway stars including Jacob Dickey (Aladdin, Prince of Egypt), Jessie Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls, The Prom, Jimmy Fallon), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy Original Cast, ​Rockers on Broadway Founder), as well as the organization's very own Teaching Artists and students.



Celebrate the work of BBK students, teaching artists and staff as we wrap our 2023 school year with a Spring Concert! Looking back on another wonderful yet challenging year during which BBK has served over 1,800 students, they are reflecting on the idea that no one is alone; and furthermore: no student should be without arts education here in NYC.

All proceeds will fund BBK's mission to serve NYC students without access to performing arts education, and help us continue to run our high quality, community centered, almost completely free programs.

The event is on April 24th at 7pm at Chelsea Table & Stage. Learn more and purchase tickets Click Here.