Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Bound Kids Hosts NO ONE IS ALONE Concert at Chelsea Table & Stage This Month

The event is on April 24th at 7pm at Chelsea Table & Stage.

Apr. 12, 2023  
Broadway Bound Kids Hosts NO ONE IS ALONE Concert at Chelsea Table & Stage This Month

Broadway Bound Kids will present No One is Alone: An Evening of Song & Celebration this month.

Join BBK for its annual fundraiser featuring performances by Broadway stars including Jacob Dickey (Aladdin, Prince of Egypt), Jessie Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once), Susie Carroll (Mean Girls, The Prom, Jimmy Fallon), Donnie Kehr (The Who's Tommy Original Cast, ​Rockers on Broadway Founder), as well as the organization's very own Teaching Artists and students.

Celebrate the work of BBK students, teaching artists and staff as we wrap our 2023 school year with a Spring Concert! Looking back on another wonderful yet challenging year during which BBK has served over 1,800 students, they are reflecting on the idea that no one is alone; and furthermore: no student should be without arts education here in NYC.

All proceeds will fund BBK's mission to serve NYC students without access to performing arts education, and help us continue to run our high quality, community centered, almost completely free programs.

The event is on April 24th at 7pm at Chelsea Table & Stage. Learn more and purchase tickets Click Here.




BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit To End Bullying Comes To 54 Below, May 8 Photo
BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit To End Bullying Comes To 54 Below, May 8
Broadway’s youngest stars aim to make a difference through song by performing musical numbers from “IT’S EASY! The Friend Strong Musical” on May 8th at 54 Below in NYC for the BROADWAY KIDS FOR KINDNESS Benefit to end bullying.
Dawn Derow & Sean Harkness Celebrate 10th Annivesary Of Award-Nominated Album Music 4 Photo
Dawn Derow & Sean Harkness Celebrate 10th Annivesary Of Award-Nominated Album Music 4 Two At Pangea NYC
When Dawn Derow and Sean Harkness first teamed up in 2011 to perform a duo cabaret show called Music 4 Two, she was a relative unknown on the NY cabaret scene, while he was a rising star musician having just been named “Outstanding Instrumentalist” by the Bistro Awards.
Bianca Marroquín Slays When She Plays 54 Below Photo
Bianca Marroquín Slays When She Plays 54 Below
It was a night full of magical moments when Bianca played the basement with her band, boys, and all that jazz.
Amy Irving BORN IN A TRUNK Brings A New Talent To The Table Photo
Amy Irving BORN IN A TRUNK Brings A New Talent To The Table
All in all, though, for her first time being shot out of a musical cannon, performing her own show in the singer spotlight in the HUGE (and packed) City Winery, Ms. Amy Irving landed on her feet and brought a lot of joy to the assembled parties.

More Hot Stories For You


AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 Next WeekAT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns To The Green Room 42 Next Week
April 12, 2023

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE…™ to be held on Monday, April 24th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM. 
Kim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next MonthKim David Smith Presents MOSTLY MARLENE & FRIENDS at Club Cumming Next Month
April 11, 2023

Australian cabaret performer Kim David Smith conjures the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920’s Berlin and beyond in his intimate celebration of Dietrich’s musical and cultural legacy: Mostly Marlene.
The Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Performs At Broadway Sessions This WeekThe Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Performs At Broadway Sessions This Week
April 11, 2023

Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returns Thursday night, April 13th  featuring the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella!
54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August54 SINGS BO BURNHAM is Coming to 54 Below in August
April 10, 2023

54 Below will present '54 Sings Bo Burnham,' a show featuring the music of the acclaimed comedian and musician, Bo Burnham.
Gavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at BirdlandGavin Lee to Present STEPPIN' OUT WITH FRED ASTAIRE at Birdland
April 10, 2023

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk winner Gavin Lee – making his Birdland debut with his solo show “Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire” – on Monday, May 29 at 7:00 PM.
share