Broadway Bods To Celebrate Fifth Anniersary With THE BEST OF THE WORST At 54 Below

Broadway Bods will mark its upcoming fifth anniversary with THE BEST OF THE WORST, a cabaret celebrating songs from Broadway productions that closed early. The one-night-only performance will take place at 54 Below on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 9:30 p.m.

Directed by Henry Dougherty and produced by Broadway Bods, the program features music from Broadway flops, focusing on lesser-heard material outside of standard audition and cabaret repertoire. The event aligns with the organization’s mission to spotlight marginalized performers and promote size inclusivity and body diversity in the performing arts.

The cast includes Allison Calabrese, Roni Ellison, Alan Gonzalez, Sandy Sahar Gooen, Amanda Lund, Erika Mesa, Megan Moyers, Clover Pujols, Aaron Michael Ray, Matt Snyder, and Jocelyn Wade.

Founded in 2021, Broadway Bods is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fat positivity and inclusive representation onstage. The organization has presented comedy shows, cabarets, and fully staged productions throughout New York City, including You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the 14th Street YMCA, monthly musical theatre trivia nights and performances at The Rat, and the world premieres Query at Theatre for a New City and Rascals at The Tank.

Tickets for THE BEST OF THE WORST are on sale now, with prices starting at $29.50. Tickets are available through 54below.org and broadwaybods.com. A $25 food and beverage minimum is required by the venue. Limited $15 accessible seats are available.