Boys' Night: An All-Male Cirquelesque Revue Celebrates 10 Years Next Month

The cast includes Eve Starr, Jason Mejias, Mr Gorgeous, Joshua Dean, Ben Franklin and Special Guest: Phillip Evans!

Jul. 20, 2021  

Boys' Night: An All-Male Cirquelesque Revue returns to The Slipper Room NYC to celebrate their 10 year Anniversary! Come join the original cast and special guests!

Created and produced by Ben Franklin, Jason Mejias, Joshua Dean and Mr. Gorgeous, this "All-Male Cirquelesque Revue" is celebrating 10 years of playful and saucy extravaganzas celebrating the art of circus and burlesque. With a brand new show every month, "The Boys" entertain the crowd through diverse aerial and ground performances with a wink, a smile and a lot of creativity. "Boys' Night" is the place to be for both girls and boys looking for a humorous and slightly naughty evening out.

"Boys' Night" takes place at The Slipper Room on Manhattan's Lower East Side on the first Thursday of each month, The Boys take to the stage and the air in a crazy new show that will have audiences of all types cheering and begging for more!

When: Thursday, August 5th, 2021
Where: The Slipper Room: 167 Orchard St. New York, NY 10002

Doors: 7:30pm Show: 8pm and 10pm

Price: $25 per person (Table Seating)
Website: www.boysnightrevue.com
Ticket purchase: www.slipperroom.com


