Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker, Kelli Barrett and Jarrod Spector & More This Week at Feinstein's/54 Below

BONNIE MILLIGAN & NATALIE WALKER CELEBRATE FIFTY YEARS OF FRIENDSHIP-OCTOBER 11 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker performed their first duo show Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th And Have Been Planning It For Months at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 6, 2019. BroadwayWorld said they were "two glorious belters who would likely benefit from a nice long session in group therapy" and "twins from a different mother (if one of the mothers was say, Shelley Duvall circa 1976 and the other Kathleen Turner circa 2004) [who] have that rare and unlikely stage magic together that brings to mind electric duos like Judy and Barbra / Julie and Carol / The Captain and Tennille."

The world has changed so much in the decades that have passed since then*, but Milligan and Walker are ready to bravely rejoin it. On October 11, 2021, the duo will be coaxed out of their retirement homes and back to their old stomping ground, like the end of A League of Their Own but with less sports and more singing which I guess is just Follies. Join the women as they take their calcium supplements and subsequently the stage to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of their historic partnership. The set list will run the gamut from things you would want them to sing to things you don't know you want them to sing but do actually want them to sing. Cheer loudly to drown out the sound of their creaking bones.

*we dedicate this show to the loving memory of our cherished friend Characters Bar and Grill

$55 cover charge. $90-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELLIE MACPHERSON: HAPPY BIRTHDAY MADAM VICE PRESIDENT!-OCTOBER 11 AT 9:45 PM

Ellie MacPherson (The Play That Goes Wrong) is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. She is the creator and star of Happy Birthday Mr. President! a musical comedy cabaret about the US Presidents. Now, she is serving up a brand new show for a brand new era...

The Vice Presidents of the United States, a group of folks who you couldn't tell apart until... well, Kamala. And you know what? Going under the radar was a good move because these guys are WACKY. In honor of Madam Kamala Harris's birthday, join Ellie and her Secret Service band as they bring you on a comedic musical tour of the Vice Presidency. Because if you thought the Presidents were strange, get ready for their Number 2's!

Featuring Ellie MacPherson and special guests Amber Barrios, Nicole Fragala, and Gabriella Green.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

CRISTINA FONTANELLI: A TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN TWO-OCTOBER 12 AT 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand, award-winning singer/award-winning Actor/PBS-TV host Cristina Fontanelli returns to Feinsteins/54 Below in A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Two. This Feinstein's regular, Boston Pops soloist, PBS-TV host for Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble and Il Volo, and Award-winning actor (Cutting Room International Film Festival/Venus International Film Festival Las Vegas) returns after her debut show Love, Italian Style, with a brand new show! Come see Broadway standards, and an international journey through song by a "girl" from Brooklyn (and Hoboken, just like Sinatra!) who, with her voice, traveled the world, sang for Presidents, sheiks, and VIPs, and performed for audiences everywhere from the Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall. Cristina Fontanelli will show you just what an Italian girl from Brooklyn can do!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

KELLI BARRETT & JARROD SPECTOR: KINGS & QUEENS, FEAT. JESSIE MULLER & ERIKA HENNINGSEN-OCTOBER 13-14 AT 7:00 PM

The October 14 performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

From Aretha to Britney, Elvis to Prince, Kelli Barrett (Wicked, Doctor Zhivago, FX's "Fosse/Verdon") and Jarrod Spector (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Cher Show) cover the gamut of musical royalty, spotlighting how this select group ascended to their respective thrones and created the most iconic and beloved hits of all time.

Featuring Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, and special guests Erika Henningsen (October 14 Only) and Jessie Mueller (October 13 Only).

$65 cover charge. $105-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

RUBY MANGÉR: VAXXED, WAXED & ENTIRELY UNPREPARED-OCTOBER 13 AT 9:45 PM

The rumors are true! Legendary Broadway diva Ruby Mangér (Julia Mattison) is BACK and she doesn't remember how to do anything! Join Ruby and her traumatized band for a once in a lifetime experience, in which Ruby goes completely unscripted and tries to piece together what happened over the last year, from her harrowing stint on the Diamond Princess to sharing a cough with Dame Judy Dench, all through the art of storytelling and song.

Joined as always by her right-hand man Randy Newman (Noel Carey) and featuring a seven piece band with orchestrations by Tony Award® Winner Charlie Rosen (Broadway Big Band), this night is sure to make you scream "is that old woman alright?!"

"Completely magical" - Ruby Manger

Written and conceived by Julia Mattison, featuring original songs by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. Directed by Max Friedman, featuring orchestrations by Charlie Rosen.

Featuring Ruby Mangér (Julia Mattison), Randy Newman (Noel Carey), and special guests Sara Chase, Andrew Kober, and Taylor Trensch.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEXIS MICHELLE-OCTOBER 14 & NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:45 PM

Alexis Michelle returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, this time with an unabashed tribute to her first true love, BROADWAY! Join Ms. Michelle, star of TLC's "Dragnificent!" and "RuPaul's Drag Race," for an evening of her signature blend of theatrics and style! With songs made famous by Golden Era leading ladies from Lansbury to Loudon, Merman to Martin, Alexis is ready to open a new window and live, live, live! Broadway is back and so is Alexis Michelle!

Music direction by Brandon James Gwinn, with James Will McBride as the Creative Producer.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JERSEY BOYS & GIRLS-OCTOBER 15 AT 7:00 PM

Celebrate New Jersey's musical legends with a concert extravaganza honoring the iconic artists from the Garden State: Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, and Lesley Gore - just to name a few. Expect such hits as "That's Life!," "My Eyes Adored You," "My Way," "Alfie," "What the World Needs Now," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "I Will Always Love You," and more.

Featuring Ashton Michael Corey, Scott Coulter, Alex Getlin, Jessica Hendy, Michael Holland, Lorinda Lisitza, Kelli Rabke, Austin Rivers, and Lisa Viggiano.

$55 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

AN EVENING WITH SERGE CLIVIO... (AND FRIENDS)! VOL. 2-OCTOBER 15 AT 9:45 PM

Back for his 4th time! Actor, singer and recording artist, Serge Clivio, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below's stage by popular demand. Bringing a second installment of An Evening with Serge Clivio... (and Friends)! Serge will continue to share his greatest musical influences with audiences by teaming up with some of his closest comrades (and favorite voices). Find out the genres, stylings and artists that have inspired Serge to become the performer that he is today! Joined by some all-star guests, the show will feature genres from Pop, Soul, Country, Gospel and more. Plus, hear some of Serge's new originals off his upcoming EP, YOU, set to be released on October 8th. Berklee College of Music graduate, Mike Stapleton, returns as Serge's Musical Director and they are once again joined by their all-star band from around the country. Come on out and share in this very personal and powerful evening that you won't forget!

Featuring Serge Clivio and special guests Drew Arisco, Molly Keane-Dreyer, Alia Hodge, Jessica Kundla, Alexa Lebersfeld, Michael Mahady, and Daniel Scott Walton.

Joined by Eric Derwallis (drums), Youngchae Jeong (bass), Matt Sewell (guitar), and Mike Stapleton (music director & piano).

Alex Spurlock is the Artistic Associate.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MELISSA ERRICO SINGS HER NEW YORK, FEAT. MAX VON ESSEN-OCTOBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

"The only credential the city asked was the boldness to dream. For those who did, it unlocked its gates and its treasures, not caring who they were or where they came from." - Moss Hart

Born in New York, raised in the suburbs, fully blossomed on Broadway, and always in love with Moss Hart's words... in this show, Melissa Errico will sing of those New York dreams and New York gates, of New York frustrations and New York fulfillments.

Reaching into her personal songbook box - Sondheim, Comden & Green, Joni Mitchell -and accompanied by her incomparable longtime partner, the poetic jazz pianist Tedd Firth, she will celebrate the city of rushing pasts, cancelled lunches and hurried loves, of Broadway dreams and beautiful solitudes.

Melissa begins her concert story with an Italian family's immigrant dreams, colorful tales of Mott Street, hatcheck girls & the Ziegfeld Follies. She continues on into a twelve-year old's epiphany watching On Your Toes-who then finds herself starring in My Fair Lady a decade later in that same theater! And, as another hundred people come to mind, Melissa sings songs by the classic songwriters who celebrate our complex and inimitable and back-to-life town.

As she always does, Melissa will pay particular attention to women's experience and women writers, from a swinging "Wished on The Moon" by one of The New Yorker's most original intellectuals, Dorothy Parker, to Georgia Stitt's and Marcy Heisler's haunting love song of today's East Village, "The Wanting of You." From the glory of the uptown downtown rush to the recent years of shutdowns and backwards blessings -- from "Another Hundred People" through "Lonely Town" - Melissa will sing the real and secret New York, the New York of private exaltations and public bumping-intos.

Songs will include Sondheim's "The Little Things You Do Together," Joni Mitchell's "Chelsea Morning"... and of course, look for Melissa's own Manhattan essentials, from Rodgers & Hart "Manhattan" itself through "The Way You Look Tonight," which she once danced to with her mentor in Central Park. Expect a kiss goodnight, too, and a wish for a peaceful and joyful "Autumn in New York."

Featuring Melissa Errico and Max von Esse, with Caroline Moore as Maestra Percussionist.

$55 cover charge. $70-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELON UNIVERSITY MUSIC THEATRE CLASS OF 2020-OCTOBER 16 AT 9:45 PM

After training four years at one of the nation's top music theatre programs, the Elon University BFA MT class of 2020 is ready to show New York City what they've got. In their 6th year at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, these 19 classmates are excited to sing their favorite songs- from Golden Age Broadway to Rock and Roll and everything in between. Enjoy a night of song from these soon to be graduates, filled with friends, fun, and Elon love. Stick around, and you may even see a special alumni performance! Come meet the stars of tomorrow!

Featuring Kiki Burns, Noelle Cornelius, Jaylan Evans, Brandon Halvorsen, Madeline Hudelson, Erik Jacobson, Marisa Nahas, Maxime Prissert, Marella Sabio, Lita Shuflita, Liv Tummillo, Emma Vance, and Tara Willey.

$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILU HENNER: MUSIC & MEMORIES-OCTOBER 17 AT 7:00 PM

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a superhero, Marilu Henner, star of "Taxi," "Evening Shade," and Gettin' the Band Back Together, takes you on a journey through her decades long career filled with Broadway shows, movies, two hit sitcoms, and three husbands! Hilarious and heartfelt, this is an evening you won't forget!

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III: A CELEBRATION OF FEMALE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITERS-OCTOBER 17 AT 9:45 PM

After two sold out editions, this third edition of Women of the Wings returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to celebrate female musical theatre writers!

It's an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Directed and produced by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Camille Johnson.

Featured writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amy Jo Jackson, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Jace Reinhard, Christine Rosenblatt, Zoe Sarnak, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

