Bob Malone Comes tot he Cutting Room This Week

Singer-songwriter Bob Malone, one of the world's most sought-after rock and blues pianists, is appearing at New York City's legendary Cutting Room (44 East 32nd Street), Thursday night, September 8th, at 9 pm. Reserve your tickets today!



Dubbed "a Keyboard Wizard" by The New Yorker, Malone will perform his first post-pandemic public show in Manhattan with his all-star band and backing vocalists from The Malonettes. Bob has spent decades building a dedicated international fanbase with his hook-laden, lyrically smart songwriting, refreshing reinterpretations of classic tunes, and a one-of-a-kind hybrid of rock, melodic pop, blues, and New Orleans R&B, delivered with high-energy piano virtuosity and a voice all his own.

Malone will highlight cuts from his latest album "Good People" at The Cutting Room performance, which has received considerable radio airplay across the USA (Sirius XM's "Bluesville" has kept Bob's smoking piano-centric cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well' in hot rotation) along with his signature take on classics from The Band, CCR, Bob Dylan and others that he transforms into foot-stomping displays of keyboard pyrotechnics.

When not packing theatres and clubs with his much sought-after solo show, proud Berklee School of Music grad Malone has been pounding the keys for over a decade as the longest-tenured member of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty's critically lauded touring band. He's also a sought-after L.A.-based studio musician, appearing on cuts with Fogerty, Ringo Starr, Bob Seger, Avril Lavigne, and others.

Bob has also appeared on multiple national television shows and performed alongside rock royalty Bruce Springsteen, ZZ Top, Rickie Lee Jones, and more.

Malone's New Orleans-influenced take on "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" is sure to show up on holiday playlists for years to come since receiving millions of YouTube views thanks to its inclusion in the trailers for the Universal Studios animated "Grinch" Christmas classic.

The Bob Malone band is made up of all-star players from around the globe and includes A-list session players in Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Rome. Players in the Bob Malone band have toured and recorded with The Neville Brothers, Journey, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker, Jerry Douglas, Gino Vannelli, Joe Sample, Claudio Baglioni, and others. With the addition of Bob's backing vocalists, the gospel-powered Malonettes, patrons at The Cutting Room's September 8th performance can expect high-energy, hook-laden hybrids of rock, blues, melodic piano pop, and New Orleans R&B and jazz delivered by world-class musicians and vocalists.

Bob and the band have a touring footprint that is worldwide, including sets at Umbria Jazz Festival (Italy), HB Town Music Festival (China), Glastonbury Music Festival (UK), The Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival (UK), Long Beach Bayou Fest (US), Falcon Ridge Folk Fest (US), Beersel Blues Rock Festival (Belgium), Blue Mountains Music Fest (AU), and U.S. venues including Iridium (NYC), House Of Blues (New Orleans, Chicago), Wilshire-Ebell Theatre (Los Angeles), The 100 Club (London), Sellersville Theatre (PA), Biscuits & Blues (San Francisco) and Crested Butte Center For The Arts (CO).

Tickets for Bob Malone's Thursday, September 8th performance at The Cutting Room may be purchased at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195235®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fbob-malone-tickets-322056448507%3Faff%3Debdssbdestsearch?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1