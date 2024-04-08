Bob Ader to Present Encore Performance of HARRY WHO? THE SONGS OF HARRY WARREN at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bob Ader will once again be performing his cabaret show, Harry Who? - The Songs of Harry Warren for one performance only on May 5th, 2024 at 1pm at Don't Tell Mama, NYC.

Harry Warren was the most prolific and successful songwriter for the motion picture industry from the 1930s through the 1950s, yet, almost no one knows who he is. His songs garnered 11 Academy Award nominations and 3 Oscar wins. Bob Ader in this one man cabaret show uses his various talents of singing, tap dancing, dialects and impressions, etc. to tell the story of how so many of these hit songs got written and presents a profile of the life of this wonderful unknown songwriter of many of the most enduring hit songs in The Great American Song Book. You may not know the songwriter but you will definitely know the songs. Bob will be once again be accompanied on piano by the extraordinary musical talents of Elliot Finkel. Musical arrangements by Salvatore Messano.

The show is directed by Marilyn Spanier who previously directed Bob in his December 9th and 10th performances of the show as well as his one man autobiographical variety show, 60 Years In The Business., Performances are Saturday, December 9th at 8 PM and also on Sunday December 10th at 12:30PM. Both performances are at "Don't Tell Mama" at 343 West 46th Street, NYC.

$20 Cover and $20 two drink minimum. CASH ONLY. Special cover charge for MAC Members $15.

You can make a reservation for the performance at the following link:

https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8054-bob-ader-harry-who-the-songs-of-harry-warren-5-5-24