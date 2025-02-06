Bligh Voth and Joel de Candio to Present THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on Monday, February 10, at 7pm.
Bligh Voth and Joel de Candio, along with pianist Nolan Bonvouloir, bring back THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS for one more night this Monday, February 10, at 7pm at The Green Rom 42.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 - founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community.
THE GREEN ROOM 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry.
