Birdland Theater to Present Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, whose electrifying combination of warmth, wit, swing, and sensuality have made them the nightclub world's most celebrated team, in "BABY, IT'S WARM INSIDE!" for four performances only: Saturday, December 25 and Sunday, December 26 at 7pm and 9:30pm. "BABY, IT'S WARM INSIDE!" is a blend of winter favorites with the best of Broadway, Hollywood, the pop and jazz songbooks, and the singer/songwriters. Joining Comstock and Fasano will be Sean Smith (bass) and Vito Lesczak (drums).



With repertoire ranging from Cole Porter to Paul Simon, Duke Ellington to Joni Mitchell, Sinatra to Sting, Comstock and Fasano are every bit as entertaining as they are musically savvy, and their audiences feel they're at a terrific party where the music and the stories are equally great. The New York Times agrees: "Exhilarating, smart, suave & utterly delightful ... Mr. Comstock and Ms. Fasano are turning the neighborhood into a hotbed of pleasure." The married musical partners appear in concert halls and festivals across the country and headlined at London's Pizza Express in 2019. Their cozy New York apartment is filled with awards for their concerts and recordings, with 8 MAC Awards, 5 New York Bistro Awards and the New York Nightlife Award. They are the 2021 recipients of the Donald F. Smith Award, presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation. During the pandemic, their weekly series #72andsong streamed music from their apartment on social media.



An acknowledged master of the jazz and pop songbooks, Comstock has been praised for his "expert musicianship and joie de vivre" by The New Yorker and his "extraordinary repertoire" by NPR's Fresh Air host Terry Gross. Fasano has been called "a lyrically sensitive interpreter with a special affinity for Joni Mitchell" by The New York Times and "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post. Her most recent CD, BUSY BEING FREE, was described as "intelligent, lush and sexy" by The Huffington Post.



Joining Comstock and Fasano will be first-call jazzmen Sean Smith (drums), who has performed with Bill Charlap, Art Farmer and Peggy Lee, and drummer Vito Lesczak, who has performed with Jon Hendricks, Annie Ross and Andy Bey.



"It is such a joy to be back before audiences again at Birdland," Fasano says. Both Fasano and Comstock are Resident Artists at the club, appearing most Saturdays at 5:30 with bassist Sean Smith. "I joke that now that New York is vital once more, we can all complain about Times Square again!" Comstock has a passion for rare song gems, and adds, "We always promise audiences will hear at least one song they didn't know they loved."



BIRDLAND THEATER will present Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano with bassist Sean Smith and drummer Vito Lesczak on Saturday, December 25 and Sunday, December 26 at 7pm and 9:30pm. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.