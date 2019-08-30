Birdland Presents The Mike Stern/Bill Evans Band And More Week Of September 9

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with The Mike Stern/Bill Evans Band, The Larry Fuller Trio, Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green, and more!

September 9 (Monday) at 7:00PM

John Davidson

By popular demand, the Broadway at Birdland concert series is thrilled to present the return of John Davidson in concert. Fresh from his starring roles in Finding Neverland and Wicked, John returns to his passion - Troubadour. John delivers an energetic evening of humor, inspiration, and songs both old and new.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 9 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Ted Rosenthal Trio at the Birdland Theater

The Ted Rosenthal trio plays an eclectic mix of Ted's innovative arrangements of jazz and Great American Songbook standards, reimaginings of classical themes into jazz, and Ted's original compositions, including music from his jazz opera, "Dear Erich."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 9 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 10 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

America's Sweethearts at the Birdland Theater

America's Sweethearts charms audiences of all ages while navigating their way through a variety of trios, duets, and solo features...all with a slice of old-fashioned fun!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 10-14 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Mike Stern/Bill Evans Band with Tom Kennedy and Steve Smith

To a generation of contemporary jazz guitar aficionados, Mike Stern is regarded as one of the true guitar greats of his generation. Saxophone legend Bill Evans wrote, produced and recorded "Soulgrass" in 2005, garnering a Grammy nod in the process. Tom Kennedy is an accomplished touring and studio musician who ranks as one of the top acoustic and electric bass players in the world. Steve Smith's drumming, while always decidedly modern, can best be described as a style that embodies the history of U.S. music.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 10 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

September 11 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 11 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Manuel Valera Quartet: Tribute to Ernesto Lecuona at the Birdland Theater

The Manuel Valera Quartet will be paying tribute to composer Ernesto Lecuona. Born and raised in Havana, Grammy nominated pianist and composer Manuel Valera has become well known in the modern jazz scene, garnering national reviews and lending his talents as a pianist and composer to notable artists.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 12 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

The Charles Blenzig Quartet

Charles Blenzig is a pianist, composer, arranger, and percussionist who slips effortlessly among musical styles while retaining his own distinct sound. Hard-driving bop, electronic funk, lean straight ahead jazz, lush orchestral arrangements, pensive solo piano: all bear his innovative signature.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 12-14 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

The Larry Fuller Trio Presents: OVERJOYED at the Birdland Theater

Join Larry Fuller and his Trio to celebrate the release of Fuller's new album, "OVERJOYED". This instant chart-topper features a variety of swinging pieces - from Wes Montgomery to Stevie Wonder, George Gershwin to Oscar Peterson.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 13 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 14 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Swingaroos "Music of the Night" Album Release

NYC's swing sextet celebrates the release of their sophomore album, "Music of the Night". With 1940's-style arrangements and a splash of technicolor, The Swingaroos lend a spirited voice to the most-cherished songs and personalities of the Broadway stage. From the opening curtain to the "eleven o'clock" number, Music of the Night overflows with hits by the Gershwins, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hart, Kander & Ebb & more. Featuring "sizzling", award-winning vocals by Kim Hawkey and Broadway-worthy arrangements from Assaf Gleizner.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

"Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green" at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning vocalist Jeff Harnar makes his Birdland Theater debut with a Special 30th Anniversary Encore of his critically-acclaimed "Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green." The show is a celebration of the lyrics of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, whose Broadway musicals include On The Town, Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, Peter Pan, On The Twentieth Century, Will Rogers Follies and Hollywood screenplays including "Singing in the Rain" and "The Band Wagon." It includes melodies by Comden & Green's significant collaborators, including Jule Styne, Leonard Bernstein and Cy Coleman, featuring standards and surprises including "Just in Time," "Make Someone Happy," "Never Land," "New York, New York," "Lonely Town" and "I Can Cook Too."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

September 15 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





