Birdland Presents David Murray With Saul Williams And More the Week Of May 6

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

May 6 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Steve Ross "Gotta Have Hart and Hammerstein"

In "Gotta Have Hart and Hammerstein," Steve compares and contrasts songs with lyrics by Lorenz Hart and those written by Oscar Hammerstein, II. Hart, the urbane bard of the bitter-sweet, writing almost exclusively with Richard Rodgers, dazzles with his sophisticated wordplay and touching vulnerability in songs like "Glad To Be Unhappy," "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," "Johnny One Note" and "Isn't It Romantic?" And Hammerstein, who began as one of the great operetta wordsmiths ("Lover Come Back To Me") and as Jerome Kern's collaborator ("All the Things You Are") matches the brilliant melodies of Rodgers with his heartfelt, supremely theatrical lyrics in songs like "Younger Than Springtime," "When the Children are Asleep" and "This Nearly Was Mine."

All tickets $35-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 6 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Steel Burkhardt at the Birdland Theater

Steel comes to our stage straight from his four-year run in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. He will perform music from the worlds of Broadway, Pop, and Rock n Roll in this not to be missed one-night-only concert event!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 6 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 7 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Karen Oberlin at the Birdland Theater

Oberlin brings back her show, Like Love: The Popular Songs of Andre Previn, after 13 years to honor the song legacy of this important artist. This is a varied collection of extraordinary songs -- some beloved, some virtually unknown, by a master composer who defies category. Lyricists Johnny Mercer, Alan Jay Lerner, the Bergmans, Comden and Green and Dory Langdon (Previn) joined Andre Previn to create the stuff of a show rich with complex emotions, substance, and delicious wit.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 7-11 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

David Murray

Tenor saxophonist David Murray is known as a prominent leader of the New York jazz scene of the 1970s, 80s and 90s. A founding member of The World Saxophone Quartet, Murray worked with the likes of Max Roach, Randy Weston, The Grateful Dead, Taj Mahal, Elvin Jones & Geri Allen. As both a bandleader and musician, David Murray has been honored with many prestigious awards including a Grammy Award, the Bird Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Danish Jazz Par Prize along with being named Village Voice Musician of the Decade in 1980 and Newsday Musician of the Year in 1993. Mr. Murray is celebrating 40 years on the road playing and writing jazz with his third release on Motema records named Blues for Memo, to be presented live on Birdland's stage.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 7 (Tuesday) at 9:45PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:45pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

All tickets $20-25, $10 food/drink minimum

May 8 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 8-11 (Wednesday-Saturday at 7:00PM and Friday-Saturday at 9:45PM)

Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch at the Birdland Theater

Join these two Birdland favorites and vocal legends as they pay tribute to the unforgettable Nat "King" Cole on the occasion of his 100th birthday! Long time friends Clint and Billy are thrilled to finally be joining their musical talents for a week of performances in the beautiful Birdland Theater. Musical selections will include "Route 66", "Mona Lisa", "Nature Boy" and many other timeless hits made famous by the master himself. They'll be joined by Christian Tamburr and his trio and it's a show you will not want to miss! Unforgettable indeed!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 8 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Ehud Asherie at the Birdland Theater

Ehud Asherie is a jazz pianist who integrates the venerable New York piano tradition into his inventive style. Largely self-taught, or rather, "old-schooled," Asherie learned the ropes at Smalls, spending the wee small hours of his early teens becoming a fixture of the late-night jam sessions. Beyond his dedication to jazz music, Ehud Asherie has also developed a passion for traditional Brazilian music.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 9 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Ronny Whyte

Ronny Whyte is not only considered a premiere interpreter of Classic American Popular song he is also an outstanding jazz pianist, and an award winning songwriter. He has been featured on Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz on National Public Radio. He is an ASCAP Award-winning songwriter; his lyric Forget the Woman was recorded by Tony Bennett, and his music for The Party Upstairs won the MAC Award for Best Song of 2006. He will be joined by Boots Maleson (Bass), Cecilia Coleman (Piano) and Mike Campenni (Drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 9 (Thursday) at 9:45PM

Regina Martin: A Tribute to Janis Joplin at the Birdland Theater

Regina L. Martin is a powerful, Bluesy Soul Singer heavily inspired by Aretha Franklin, Joss Stone, and Janis Joplin. She regularly performs as a welcome guest of Ritchie Cannata's (Billy Joel Band) in NYC. She was featured by Steve Sage in festivals opening for performers like Jinx Jones, Chris Cain and the Tommy Castro Band.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 10 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 11 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 12 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Ken Peplowski featuring Nicole Zuraitis

Ken Peplowski has recorded approximately 50 CDs as a soloist, and close to 400 as a sideman. He travels at least half of every year, playing clubs, concert halls, colleges, and pops concerts. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues. Ken's CDs on the Capri label, "Noir Blue", "In Search Of", and "Maybe September" were released to great critical acclaim and massive airplay.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 12 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

New York: Big City Songbook at the Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater is proud to announce that "New York: Big City Songbook," will return to the stage on Sundays, April 14, May 12, June 23, July 14, and August 11. The show stars Birdland favorites Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart. Why have so many songwriters been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. Created, scripted and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer.

All tickets $30-75, $10 food/drink minimum

May 12 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.





