Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater Releases October 2024 Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this October with a full slate of nightly performances!

At Birdland Jazz Club, catch Ron Carter's New Jazz Trio, David DeJesus Quintet The Latin Side of Bird, Jeff Harnar, Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet, Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra, Jason Yeager and Jason Anick, Ron Carter's Great Big Band, Yardbird Big Band, Ari Axelrod, Ron Carter Duo with Bill Charlap, Migiwa Miyajima and the Miggy Augmented Orchestra, Maude Maggart, and Karrin Allyson: “A Kiss For Brazil” Release Celebration.

Birdland Theater will present Duduka Da Fonseca and Quarteto Universal, Wayne's World: The Music of Wayne Shorter, Kelly Green Quartet, Caili O'Doherty Quartet: “Suite for Gearoidin”, Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration, Emily West, Kaleidoscope: The Music of Ornette Coleman, Allegra Levy, Ethan Iverson Trio, and Susan Mack.

Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Anderson Brothers Play Henry Mancini, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band, The Birdland Big Band, Ashley Pezzotti, and The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

See below for the full schedule! More information can be found at www.birdlandjazz.com

October Schedule

October 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/1-3); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/4-5) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter's New Jazz Trio with Donald Vega and Donald Harrison

This October, the legend Ron Carter—one of the music's greatest bassists whose credits on over 2,000 albums include recordings with the Miles Davis Quintet, Bill Evans, B.B. King, Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others—will perform four consecutive weeks at Birdland in Quartet, Trio, Big Band, and Duo formats. Following the untimely passing of the great Russell Malone this summer, Carter has assembled a new ensemble, which will be making its debut at Birdland. Featuring Carter alongside pianist Donald Vega, the New Jazz Trio features NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Donald Harrison. Harrison and Carter have played and recorded together many times over the past decades and the bandleader is happy to welcome Harrison to the bandstand in this new format.

*Also streaming live Thursday, October 3 @ 7pm: veeps.com/birdland

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 3 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Duduka Da Fonseca and Quarteto Universal

Beloved for his work as a co-founder of the iconic Trio de Paz, which brought Brazilian music and jazz together in unprecedented ways, Duduka Da Fonseca is a legend of the international music scene. In his nearly six decades behind the drums, he has recorded and performed with Nancy Wilson, Phil Woods, Joe Henderson, Wayne Shorter, John Scofield, Paquito D'Rivera, Bill Charlap, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Astrud Gilberto, Toninho Horta, and Milton Nascimento, among countless other masters. Da Fonseca continues to make waves in the international music scene: in 2022, he enlisted a top-tier group of Vinicius Gomes (g), Helio Alves (p) and Gili Lopes (b) to record Quarteto Universal's “Yes!!!”, a record that met much critical acclaim. It is this group that performs at Birdland Theater for this one-night engagement. Don't miss!

$35 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 4-6 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Wayne's World: The Music of Wayne Shorter

The venerable Steve Smith presides at the drum set for four weekends across September and October. With these engagements, he honors four eccentric compositional geniuses of either saxophone or piano: first, pianist Bud Powell; second, saxophonist Wayne Shorter; third, pianist Thelonious Monk; and fourth, saxophonist Ornette Coleman. With “Wayne's World: The Music of Wayne Shorter,” Smith will celebrate the saxophonist's legendary ouvre. Expect Wayne's originals, such as “Noise In The Attic,” “Footprints,” “Indian Song,” “ESP,” “Tell It Like It Is,” and others which he recorded with Miles Davis, Weather Report, Art Blakey, and his own groups. Heavy-hitters Aaron Goldberg (piano), Lonnie Plaxico (bass), and Jimmy Greene (saxophone) join Smith for three unforgettable nights.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 6 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

David DeJesus Quintet The Latin Side of Bird

Alto Saxophonist David DeJesus is a master saxophonist, fluent across Latin, jazz and dozens of other styles. The director of the Birdland Big Band, he has been a fixture on the New York City music scene for three decades, performing with the best of the best: the Village Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, Ron Carter's Great Big Band, and Jimmy Heath's Big Band; the Grammy-nominated Arturo O'Farrill Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra, Bobby Sanabria Big Band, Ruben Blades, Larry Harlow, and Gilberto Santa Rosa. DeJesus is a passionate educator, and serves as Professor of Jazz Studies at SUNY Purchase and directs the conservatory's Latin Jazz Orchestra. He leads a quintet at Birdland for this Sunday evening engagement.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 7 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jeff Harnar – “Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around”

Celebrating his new album Jeff Harnar Sings Sammy Cahn: The Second Time Around, the evening will feature special guests performing duets from the album, including Moipei, the triplets from Kenya; Nicolas King; and Gabrielle Stravelli. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort, with Alex Rybeck serving as music director. The Second Time Around shines a spotlight on Sammy Cahn's lyrics for Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack, Broadway and World War II. Selections will include “Come Fly with Me,” “All the Way,” “Teach Me Tonight,” “Call Me Irresponsible,” “I Fall in Love Too Easily,” “Bei Mir Bist Du Schon,” and “Time After Time.” Harnar is an award-winning cabaret, concert and recording artist. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. Jeff's televised PBS concerts include “The 1959 Broadway Songbook” and NJPAC's American Songbook, co-starring KT Sullivan. Jeff has won multiple MAC, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards and The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. His most recent albums are A Collective Cy (2023) and I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words (2022) from PS Classics.

$40-50 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 8 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Kelly Green Quartet

Presenting her largest show to date, Steinway Artist Kelly Green will perform with her trio (Evan Hyde, drums and Luca Soul Rosenfeld, bass) featuring flutist and composer Elijah J. Thomas and globally renowned all female string quartet O'Kwarteto. This will be the world premiere of Green's new works featuring her string quartet arrangements giving a sneak peak into her next album and celebrating her latest release, ‘Seems'. Known for her intricate lyric driven arrangements of jazz standards and her auspicious "outside-the-box" original compositions, triple-threat pianist, vocalist, and composer Kelly Green will provide something special for every listener. This is a performance you will not want to miss!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/8-10); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/11-12) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter's Foursight Quartet

It's Ron Carter month at Birdland this October! One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter—who will perform four consecutive weeks at Birdland in Quartet, Trio, Big Band, and Duo formats—has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s. Besides an iconic five-year stint with the Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter's appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as one of the music's greatest sidemen. As a leader, he has commanded inspiring ensembles large and small. With this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he brings his Foursight Quartet, featuring his longtime rhythm partner the drummer Payton Crossley, the brilliant saxophonist Jimmy Greene, and the incredible pianist Renee Rosnes.

*Also streaming live Thursday, October 10 @ 7pm: veeps.com/birdland

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 10 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Caili O'Doherty Quartet: “Suite for Gearoidin”

Through her mature quartet, award-winning pianist Caili O'Doherty delivers a wide range of styles with an exploratory sensitivity and a tendency toward narrative and melody. Her debut recording, “Padme” was a Downbeat Editor's pick, receiving a 4-start review in All About Jazz which praised its “exquisitely forged, dramatic and darkly hued pieces.” O'Doherty's writing conveys a spoken, natural approach; in 2022 she released “Quarantine Dream” (Posi-Tone Records) which she toured on a prestigious South Arts Jazz Road grant; her new album “Suite for Gearoidin,” made possible by the Doris Duke Foundation and Chamber Music America New Works grants, features thirteen new O'Doherty compositions and honors her mother. She performs that suite on this single-night engagement at the Theater—do not miss this exciting group!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 11-13 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration

The venerable Steve Smith presides at the drum set for four weekends across September and October. With these engagements, he honors four eccentric compositional geniuses of either saxophone or piano: first, pianist Bud Powell; second, saxophonist Wayne Shorter; third, pianist Thelonious Monk; and fourth, saxophonist Ornette Coleman. With “Thelonious Monk Birthday Celebration,” Smith will celebrate the pianist's legendary ouvre. Expect Monk's beloved originals, such as “Blue Monk,” “Evidence,” “Trinkle Tinkle,” “Let's Cool One,” “Bolivar Blues,” “Rhythm-A- Ning” and other classics. Heavy-hitters Uri Caine (piano), Ben Allison (bass), Jon Irabagon (saxophone) join Smith for three unforgettable nights.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 13 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Hyeseon Hong Jazz Orchestra

The Korean jazz composer/arranger Hyeseon Hong (hay-son · hong) splits her time between New York City and Seoul. Mixing classical music, contemporary jazz, Korean traditional music, and the big band sound, Hong — who also trained as a painter for many years — has created a unique corner wherein lush harmonies and impressionistic backgrounds set the scene for Korean rhythms and clear melodies, painting rich sonic portraits of the natural world. Her most recent release, “Things Will Pass” (2022) featured Maria Schneider alums Rich Perry and Ingrid Jensen, and her 2017 recording EE-YA-GI (Summit Records), which means “stories” in Korean, was met with critical acclaim—including Hong's naming as an awardee of the prestigious Copland Fund for Music composers' grant. To Birdland she brings a 17-person band full of New York heavy-hitters including Rich Perry, Jonathan Saraga, Andrew Hadro and Jeremy Powell.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 14 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jason Yeager and Jason Anick – “Sanctuary” Release Event

Pianist and composer Jason Yeager and jazz violin virtuoso and composer Jason Anick will co-lead a stellar quintet celebrating their new album Sanctuary. The features jointly composed original compositions exploring various manifestations of “sanctuary” in the modern world, as well as fresh arrangements of music by Wayne Shorter and Frederic Chopin. In addition to Anick on violin and Yeager on piano, the evening at Birdland will feature Billy Buss on trumpet and flugelhorn, Greg Loughman on bass, and Mike Connors on drums. Julie Benko, Broadway star and Birdland regular, as well as Yeager's spouse, will be the special guest vocalist. Jason Anick has earned a reputation as an imaginative improviser, versatile composer, and insightful educator. He has launched a variety of musical projects over the years, including the Rhythm Future Quartet and the Americana-inspired Acoustic Trio. Jason Yeager recently released two highly acclaimed recordings: Hand in Hand with his Broadway actress-singer spouse, Julie Benko; and Unstuck in Time: The Kurt Vonnegut Suite, with his eponymous septet and special guest Miguel Zenón.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 15-19 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/15-17); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/18-19) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter's Great Big Band

It's Ron Carter month at Birdland this October! One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter—who will perform four consecutive weeks at Birdland in Quartet, Trio, Big Band, and Duo formats—has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s. Besides his iconic five-year stint with the Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter's appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as one of music's greatest sidemen. As a leader, he has commanded inspiring ensembles large and small, and with this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he opts for the big band: particularly, his Great Big Band, which includes an incredible cast of master musicians. Don't miss the chance to hear the Maestro! *

Also streaming live Thursday, October 17 @ 7pm: veeps.com/birdland

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 17 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Emily West

Emily West is a vocalist whose country roots are on display in her lush interpretations of classics and her own compositions. Claiming 1st Runner-up in America's Got Talent 2014, West released her debut album “All For You” (Portrait) in 2015 featuring the iconic Cyndi Lauper. She also released 3 EPs: “Rocket Science”; “I Hate You I Love You”; and “Emily West.” Featured at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's “Live at the Hall” series, West has landed multiple Top Forty country singles, including “Blue Sky” (with Keith Urban) and “Rocks in Your Shoes.” She brings her group to Birdland to deliver her a host of her favorite songs. Don't miss!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 18-20 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Kaleidoscope: The Music of Ornette Coleman

The venerable Steve Smith presides at the drum set for four weekends across September and October. With these engagements, he honors four eccentric compositional geniuses of either saxophone or piano: first, pianist Bud Powell; second, saxophonist Wayne Shorter; third, pianist Thelonious Monk; and fourth, saxophonist Ornette Coleman. With “Kaleidoscope: The Music of Ornette Coleman,” Smith will celebrate the saxophonist's legendary ouvre. Expect Ornette's originals, such as “Faces And Places,” “EOS,” “Lorraine,” “The Turn Around,” “T&T,” “European Echoes,” “Kaleidoscope” and others. Heavy-hitters Donny McCaslin (saxophone) and Ben Allison (bass) join Smith for three unforgettable nights.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 20 (Sunday) 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Yardbird Big Band

Can it really be over 100 years since the genius Charlie “Yardbird” Parker graced us with his music? As moving and brilliant as ever, Bird's compositions and improvisations are the subject of great celebration and study to this day. On October 20th, join the Yardbird Big Band, directed by (Birdland Big Band director) David DeJesus, for a tribute to the great master's music. This band has brought together some of the best musicians in New York City—Helen Sung, Mark Gross, Jon Beshay, Jeb Patton, Todd Coolman, and so many others—to play Bird's songs, and DeJesus—an expert on the life of Charlie Parker—will guide audiences informatively through this evening of iconic music. The songs may be classic, but the arrangements are fresh. Enjoy the Yardbird Big Band and celebrate the life and legacy of this musical superhero.

$30 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Ari Axelrod

Celebrated artist Ari Axelrod returns with a new show, joined by music director Lawrence Yurman. Recently seen at Paper Mill Playhouse in Fiddler on the Roof, Axelrod will put his signature and heartfelt spin on some favorite songs from musical theater, the Great American Songbook, pop music, and more. Ari Axelrod crafts a stunning exploration, through music, of what makes us human. The Jewish Week named Ari one of the 36 most influential Jews under the age of 36 in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Theatrical Artistry in Song. His debut solo show, “Taking the Wheel,” directed by Tony Award winner Faith Prince, has been performed in numerous cities around the country. Ari's work as a director has been seen at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse, Birdland, 54 Below, and The Green Room 42. His debut album, Live at Birdland is now available on all streaming platforms.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 22 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Allegra Levy

Have you heard Allegra Levy? Called “far beyond the ordinary” by The New York Times, and praised for her “gift for sculpting words” by The New Yorker, it is Levy's enthusiasm with phrasing; her natural avoidance of cliche; and her sound—smart, generous, full-bodied, and so personal—that put this young singer in the Top 10 list for Downbeat's 2021 Critics' Poll of Rising Star Jazz Vocalists. As much a composer as a vocalist, Levy writes and performs a book of her own Songbook-style numbers (several garnering her 1st Place winnings in both national and international songwriting contests) alongside fresh versions of the familiar and beloved. Her fourth and latest recording, “Out of the Question” (Steeplechase 2024) delivers this one-two punch with fulfilling charm, wit, and emotional profundity—and all handled by a stellar all-female cast of Allison Miller, Carmen Staaf and Mimi Jones. Levy performs at Birdland Theater for a one-night engagement with Jones, Matt Wilson, and Jason Yeager.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 22-26 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/22-24); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (10/25-26) – Birdland Jazz Club

Ron Carter Duo with Bill Charlap

It's Ron Carter month at Birdland this October! One of the most celebrated bassists in the history of American music, Ron Carter—who will perform four consecutive weeks at Birdland in Quartet, Trio, Big Band, and Duo formats—has performed on over 2,000 albums since starting his career in the 1960s. Besides his iconic five-year stint with the Miles Davis Quintet, Mr. Carter's appearances with Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon, Jacki Byard, Cannonball Adderly, and countless others have cemented him as one of music's greatest sidemen. As a leader, he has commanded inspiring ensembles large and small, and with this engagement at Birdland Jazz Club, he brings the thoughtful, pristine pianist Bill Charlap to engage in a week of intimate duet performances. Charlap—long one of jazz's leading pianists and the great Tony Bennett's accompanist for many years—is a worthwhile companion to Mr. Carter's brilliance. Don't miss the chance to hear the legendary Ron Carter!

*Also streaming live Thursday, October 24 @ 7pm: veeps.com/birdland

$50 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 25-27 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ethan Iverson Trio

Ethan Iverson came to prominence in the early 2000s as the pianist in the iconoclastic trio The Bad Plus, a group famed for legendary explorations into genre cross-pollination and an experimentalism with style that connected with a new generation of music listener. But the pianist's success has included many other expeditions, including a long-time post in the quartet of Billy Hart, the Miles Davis/Herbie Hancock drummer; work with legends Ron Carter and Albert “Tootie” Heath; recordings with Mark Turner, Tom Harrell, and Jack Dejohnette; and significant works of both program curation (Duke University's Thelonious Monk Centennial Celebration) and jazz scholarship (his popular blog “Do The M@th). In this three night engagement at the Theater, the ever-cunning Iverson assembles a surprising trio: on bass, the consummately swinging Peter Washington, highest on New York's straight-ahead totem pole; on drums, the legendary Peter Erskine of Weather Report fame, a wildly versatile artist making a rare NYC appearance. Catch this acoustic trio performing Iverson's originals and familiar jazz standards, and as the pianist cautions: “Expect the unexpected!”

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 27 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Migiwa Miyajima and the Miggy Augmented Orchestra

Japan-born, New York-based Migiwa “Miggy” Miyajima is an artist of expansive scope. Author, composer, arranger, and pianist, she was also the former conductor and associate producer of jazz master Slide Hampton's big band, the producer of two Grammy-nominated recordings by the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, and the named recipient of 2019's highly prestigious Jerome Hill Artist Fellowship. This month, Birdland welcomes back Miyajima and her famed Miggy Augmented Orchestra for a special night of her imaginative arrangements. With a radiant 17-piece ensemble that combines both rising stars and accomplished veterans of New York's music scene, Miyajima delivers complex, melodic, and urgently swinging original music. Miggy's artistic successes have accumulated in recent years, and in March 2021 she released a book with accompanying music entitled “Your Future Story” —the first product of her year-long “Unbreakable Hope and Resilience” project representing the real stories of survivors and volunteers of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake. She is the winner of the 2018 PDX Prize in the “Search for New Music” awards hosted by the International Alliance for Women in Music; a Finalist in the International Song Writing Contest, Instrumental Category; and her music has received support from the NY Consulate General, Japan Travel Bureau, and Brooklyn Arts Council. Highly unique—especially in realizing its aim of evoking nature's profound beauty—the music of the Miggy Augmented Orchestra is something not to be missed.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Maude Maggart – “Strangers”

Maude Maggart, the singular cabaret artist, will debut a new show, “Strangers.” The evening features songs ranging from the obscure to the collectively beloved, from the mid-19th century and Rodgers & Hammerstein to The McGarrigle Sisters and current material. She will be joined by Gerald Sternbach on piano and Yair Evnine on cello and guitar. Since her debut in 2001, Maude has gained a loyal following and critical acclaim, performing across the United States and Europe; notably at Cafe Carlyle, and her longtime yearly engagement at The Oak Room of The Algonquin Hotel. Maude has been featured in Michael Feinstein's "Standard Time” at Carnegie Hall, and "A Prairie Home Companion" with Garrison Keillor. She has also performed at Lincoln Center with Vince Giordano and the Nighthawks, and sang for Dr. Cornel West's celebration at Princeton University. On film, Maude can be seen in the Johnny Mercer documentary for TCM, "This Time the Dream's On Me,” directed by Clint Eastwood. She has been the subject of NPR's “Morning Edition,” and was a favorite of radio personality Jonathan Schwartz. Maude is featured on her sister Fiona Apple's Grammy Award-winning album “Fetch the Bolt Cutters.” Maude has five solo albums,; including her latest, “Here Come the Dreamers.”

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 29 - November 2 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (10/29-31); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (11/1-2) – Birdland Jazz Club

Karrin Allyson: “A Kiss For Brazil” Release Celebration

Celebrate this legendary vocalist's latest outing, “A Kiss For Brazil”! Karrin Allyson has been nominated for a whopping 5 Grammy awards and lived a tremendous career in music. Her stylistic palette is broad: she has put out records addressing the music of Chopin, Jobim, Coltrane, Parker, Blakey, Ellington, and many others, all with no sign of losing the edge on her artistic daring. 2019's Shoulder to Shoulder reflected upon woman's suffrage, one of history's most important political movements; next, she visited the music of country legend Bonnie Raitt for five nights at Birdland; and last year she brought audiences to Brazil featuring featuring accordionist/pianist Vitor Goncalves, bassist Harvie S, and percussionist Rafael Barata. This led to her latest album, “A Kiss For Brazil,” featuring Brazilian national treasure Rosa Passos—an album whose weeklong release celebration will take us from the end of October into November at Birdland.

$45 tables / $35 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

October 31 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Susan Mack - “No More Blues”

Following numerous sold-out shows, Susan Mack returns with an encore performance of “No More Blues,” where the power and magic of the music take center stage. Susan breathes new life into beloved jazz standards, timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, and a sprinkling of contemporary surprises. She'll be singing compositions by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and The Beatles. Pianist Allen Farnham will serve as music director, with David Finck on bass, Eric Halvorson on drums, and Tim Armacost on tenor sax, with direction by Lina Koutrakos. A native New Yorker with a lifelong passion for music, Susan's journey from the world of finance to the stage has been nothing short of extraordinary. The unique combination of Susan's jazz and cabaret singing along with her ability to infuse each performance with warmth, wit and a passion for storytelling, has earned her numerous accolades including Best Vocalist in the 2024 Broadway World NYC Cabaret Awards. Her debut show in 2018, “Nobody Else But Me,” directed by the legendary Marilyn Maye, was also nominated for a MAC Award for Best Female Debut. Susan's talent has taken her to some of the most prestigious venues in New York including Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall as well as Chelsea Table & Stage, Jazz on Main, and Mezzrow.

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

Monthly Engagements:

October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Mondays) 5:30 & 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks every Monday evening in January at Birdland Theater! Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$40 tables / $30 bar / $20 partial view table seating + $20 food/drink minimum



October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Mondays) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

“Jim Caruso's Cast Party,” a New York institution for two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2003. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” presents a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums). Eric Adams, the Mayor of the City of New York, recently proclaimed, “Whereas, I am enormously proud to lead a city renowned as a global capital of the arts, ‘Jim Caruso's Cast Party' has enriched our dynamic cultural landscape since 2003, and on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, I am pleased to recognize the weekly show's tremendous contributions to our performing arts and nightlife sectors.”

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Tuesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Anderson Brothers Play Henry Mancini

Juilliard-trained identical twins Peter and Will Anderson have been hailed as “virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone” by The New York Times. Their passion for classic jazz shines through each time they perform. Having shared the stage with some of the music's biggest straight-ahead jazz acts—including Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D'Rivera, and Wynton Marsalis—the brothers constitute a formidable force. They've headlined shows at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion Radio Program. Birdland welcomes them every Tuesday in October as they deliver their no-funny-business, straight-down-the-middle, jazz-lover's type of jazz: this month paying tribute to the great Henry Mancini—composer of such classics as “Moon River,” “Days of Wine and Roses,” “Pink Panther Theme,” and “Theme From Peter Gunn.”

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 1, 15, 29 (Tuesdays except 10/8 & 10/22) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher *Final Three Performances

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$30 tables/ $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads “Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland.” Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Quartet, featuring pianist Ted Rosenthal, bassist Gary Mazzaroppi, and drummer Alex Raderman, perform tunes from the standard repertoire, bringing in special guests weekly. In October, catch Mike Stern (guitar, 10/2), James Chirillo (guitar, 10/9), Al Gafa (guitar, 10/16), Sam Raderman (guitar, 10/30).

*Guitar night streams live every week at: YouTube.com/RadioFreeBirdland

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Thursdays) 5:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band

Led by veteran trumpeter Simon Wettenhall and Grammy winning pianist Conal Fowkes, The High Society New Orleans Jazz Band are a New Orleans style Jazz band which for decades have been Woody Allen's band of choice for his movies, concert tours and weekly performances. The band have appeared on all the premiere concert stages of Europe and the United States. Band members have appeared in and provided music for Woody Allen movies including: Wild Man Blues, Sweet and Lowdown, Midnight in Paris, Blue Jasmine, Cafe Society, Magic In The Moonlight, and A Rainy Day In New York. With Conal Fowkes (piano/vocals co-leader), Simon Wettenhall (trumpet/vocals co-leader), Tom Abbott (clarinet), Harvey Tibbs (trombone), Josh Dunn (banjo), Brian Nalepka (bass/vocals), Kevin Dorn (drums).

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 4, 11, 18, 25 (Fridays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the “BBB” roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB “A completely unique experience… there isn't another band like this anywhere,” and why yelp.com proclaims, “If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it… and prepare to be blown away!”

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 5, 12, 19, 26 (Saturdays) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Ashley Pezzotti

Called a “performer to watch” by DownBeat Magazine, Queens-born Ashley Pezzotti takes an early set on the Birdland Jazz Club stage four consecutive Saturdays in October to deliver her trademark renditions of American standards. This 27-year-old rising star has performed with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis (on his 2020 recording The Ever Fonky Lowdown and on their latest national tour), country legend Keith Urban, and piano prodigy Joey Alexander. On her debut recording, We've Only Just Begun, she was backed by the Emmet Cohen Trio and other young lions. With vocals indebted to the great jazz singers like Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald, and Carmen McRae, Pezzotti offers listeners a chance to relax into the music they know and love, while bringing a freshness of presence that enchants her audiences.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



October 6, 13, 20, 27 (Sundays) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO) brings together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Thirteen years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank “Machito” Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 + $30 food/drink minimum

Comments