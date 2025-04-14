The Green Room 42 GOES GREEN This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Julia Francis will present The Green Room 42 Goes Green-a Broadway-style benefit cabaret to be presented at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, April 20th at 1PM in New York City.

In keeping with our cause, all producer proceeds raised from this event will be donated to the National Park Foundation, to aid in the preservation of our country's National Parks.

As concerns for our climate and threats toward complete irrevocable environmental disaster continue to rise, the time to act is now! With the purchase of each ticket, you will not only be granted access to some truly amazing performances, but you will contribute to conservation efforts across more than 400 parks and greenspaces throughout the United States.

Art is our greatest superpower as a collective. It is a means of protest, of ultimate civil union-it is a vessel for change and a beacon of hope; and given our current unprecedented social-political climate, expressions of art and unity are needed now more than ever. So join us for an unforgettable afternoon of music as we celebrate our beautiful planet!

The cabaret will be produced and directed by Julia Francis, featuring music direction from Joshua Turchin, and will spotlight numbers from Broadway favorites-from The Sound of Music and Les Miserables, to Singin' In The Rain and many more!

This concert will also feature performances from:

Quincy Adair

Darius Adamson

Noah Ong Bamola

Jamiel Burkhart

Courtney Burnett

Allison Calabrese

Gabe Girson

Cate Goddard

Angela Gonzalez

Honey

Amparo Kelso

Hannah Le Beau

Chad McKnight

Molly Morgan

Marion Stenfort

Ashley Tsimtsos

Alexander Ullian

Jaclyn B Wood

Javan Zapata

This is a night you won't want to miss, so get your tickets now! There will be both in person and livestream tickets available.

MORE ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION:

The National Park Foundation is the official charitable partner of the National Park Service. Founded in 1967, The National Park Foundation endeavours to inspire a relationship between every individual and our environment with specific emphasis on the American National Parks. Throughout their extensive history The National Park Foundation has been responsible for restoring roughly 3700 acres of native vegetation, saved 34 species from critical endangerment, and much more.

Comments