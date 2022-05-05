Billy Anderson and Danny Katz Will Perform in The Michelle Kwan Tribute Show at The Green Room 42

Billy Anderson and Danny Katz return to The Green Room 42 on Wednesday June 29th at 9:30pm for a unique show paying tribute to iconic figure skater Michelle Kwan.

In each of their previous eleven shows over nineteen years of performing together, they have included a "Michelle Kwan Moment." This event will expand upon that. The Michelle Kwan Tribute Show will feature the songs that the popular Olympic skater has performed to in her illustrious career, in addition to songs inspired by what she has achieved on and off the ice. Additionally, Anderson, an avid figure skating fan who has travelled to competitions across North America and Europe, will share some of his cherished memories of the 9-time National and 5-time World Champion. He was in the arenas when Kwan won her final National and World titles and is a member of an audience scoring group known as "The Boys Who Score." They can be found on Twitter under @TheBoysWhoScore.

With Musical Direction by Katz, Anderson will be joined by guest stars Andrew Boeckmann and John C. Hume, as well as additional surprise guests throughout the show. Artwork created from a personal photo by Preston Burford.

Billy Anderson and Danny Katz in The Michelle Kwan Tribute Show plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue, inside the YOTEL) on Wednesday, June 29th at 9:30pm. Venue tickets start at $29 and include a $10 Food & Beverage Voucher to use during the show. Live streaming is available for $19. Tickets and information are available at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/sxtTvxwAzxu0szyRwmkf/1656552600000.

Billy Anderson is both a Nightlife Fixture and Daytime Accountant who crunches numbers from 9 to 5 before hitting the stage to belt 9 to 5. Anderson grew up in New England where he performed in various local productions of musicals, and since moving to New York City, has created, conceived, written, directed, and performed in 13 solo cabaret shows at venues such as The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Duplex Cabaret, and more. Anderson puts a unique and dramatic spin on the many covers he performs while also peppering in his own original compositions. This year, Anderson celebrated the nineteen-year anniversary of his first solo cabaret performance.

Danny Katz was born biologically to a Japanese mother and a Jewish-American father. The New York singer-songwriter is as musically diverse as his ethnicity: skillfully able to rock the guitar, piano, and jiuta-shamisen, Katz' original material ranges from sensitive musings on love lost to dance tributes to finding romance on Craigslist. His selection of covers is equally versatile: Katz can tug at an audience's heartstrings with a Simon & Garfunkel tune, and later get them dancing to a raunchy acoustic Missy Elliott number - which makes him appropriate for every occasion. More information available at his website, dannykatz.com.