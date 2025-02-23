Ben Fankhauser, Keisha Gilles & More Will Sing the Songs Of Courtney Christison at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mark your calendars because March 10, 2025, is about to get iconic at 54 Below! Get ready for The Songs of Courtney Christison, a concert that's bringing fresh, next-level musical theater vibes straight to the stage. If you're a fan of killer tunes, emotional storytelling, and an unforgettable night out, this is your moment.

This star-studded evening features an impressive lineup - Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical national tour, Spring Awakening national tour), Keisha Gilles (Disney's Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet, Disney's Aladdin national tour), Jennafer Newberry (Wicked), Austin Lesch (Something Rotten, Disney's Frozen), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Disney's Frozen, Kinky Boots) is just the beginning.

Joined by Jessica Wang (Maybe Happy Ending) on cello, Reese Britts (& Juliet, Disney's Frozen national tour), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique Off-Broadway), Justin Showell (Hamilton national tour, upcoming Floyd Collins Broadway), Q. Smith (The Hills of California, Come From Away), and Nicholas Ward (Lempicka, The Music Man, Disney's The Lion King) will be coming together for a one night only event, singing Courtney Christison's songs.

The Songs of Courtney Christison plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 10. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46.00 (includes $6.00 in fees.) Premiums are $57.00 (includes $7.00 in fees) - $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT COURTNEY CHRISTISON

Courtney Christison is a rising star, and her original songs have been making waves for being super relatable, emotionally raw, and full of that modern musical theater magic. She's teamed up with Brad Gardner to bring you a brand new 10-minute musical, The Death of Mr. Happy, plus a full set of songs that will have you vibing from start to finish.

If you're into breaking the mold of traditional musical theater and catching the next big thing in the game, this night is a must. The energy, the talent, and the music? Chef's kiss. ?✨

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

