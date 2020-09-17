Ben Beckley, Kevin Chaikelson, Sarah Hund and More Join THE REVUE OF REVUES

The Revue of Revues (Volume One) will broadcast on Friday September 18th at 8:00 PM EST on Facebook Live and YouTube.

Coming to a computer, smartphone, or tablet near you, it is the premiere of The Revue of Revues. Performed entirely in the digital realm, The Revue of Revues presents performers from around the country collaborating on musical numbers and sketch comedy routines from some of the greatest musical theatre minds from the past to today's newest writers.

Produced and edited by musical director John Bronston (National Tours of Hair, Ain't Misbehaving, and Smokey Joe's Café and Administrator of Creating In Color), The Revue of Revues (Volume One) will broadcast on Friday September 18th at 8:00 PM EST on Facebook Live and YouTube.

This week they welcome Ben Beckley, Kevin Chaikelson, Sarah Hund, Rori Nogee, Jennifer Pace, Marlaina Powell, Kat Sherell, Phil Sloves, Sierra White, Frank Zahn, and the Golden Gays (Andy Crosten, Gerry Mastrolia, Jason Bea Schmidt, and Mrs Kasha Davis) to the cast. This cast as well as the casts of Volumes Two and Three to come represent the finest performers in this country at all stages of their careers from recording and touring singer-songwriters, college students, nightlife and cabaret entertainers, regional theatre performers, cruise ship entertainers, and Broadway and Off-Broadway performers.

You never know who you might see or what they might be doing on The Revue of Revues.

Tune in below!

To watch on Facebook, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/john.bronston.9/posts/10224330409912495

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You