BWW Review: World Premiere at Dizzy's Club, THE AWAKENING - SOUNDS FOR SCULPTURE by Christian Tamburr

We are all aware of those great music scores created by gifted composers for the movies but last night at Dizzy's Club, Christine Tamburr, a gifted composer and virtuoso vibraphonist led a world class group of musicians and jazz vocalist Clint Holmes in a performance of his score "The Awakening " Sounds For Sculpture". Just as you can't imagine a movie without the underlying music, something tells me I won't be able to enjoy a "silent" Sculpture anymore after the experience of listening to Christian Tambour's breathtaking music inspired by the Sculpture of world renowned Seward Johnson.

In the true tradition of Leonard Bernstein, Dr. Billy Taylor, and Wyton Marsalis, Christian was also a wonderful host/educator. He prefaced each movement with a description of the Sculpture and the type of music he was inspired to create for each piece. This evening was the consummate blending of art and music. What better place for it's world premier than at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

From Christian Tambour: "The idea for Sound For Sculpture "The Awakening" came from an afternoon walk through The Grounds for Sculpture in Princeton NJ in late 2017. As I walked through the beautiful gardens, exploring the various scenes surrounding each sculpture,I couldn't help but hear a different musical "soundtrack" for each piece in my head. With kind permission of Seward Johnson, the Seward Jonson Atelier and Grounds For Sculpture, I selected 10 of Seward's sculptures to compose original musical underscore for. The musical compositions are based purely on my personal interpretation of each sculpture, and reflect the idea of one artist's art inspiring another. I hope you enjoy the musical journey as much as I do."

Performances at Dizzy's Club August 16,17,18

The performance at Dizzy's featured an all star ensemble including 5 time downbeat award winning vibraphonist composer, composer and bandleader Christian Tamburr, 2019 Grammy Award winning producer/trumpeter Linda Brecino, 2018 Double Grammy nominated vocalist Clint Holmes, 2018 Tony Award nominated percussionist and sound designer Mike Dobson, 2016 Grammy Award winning percussionist Keita Ozawa, Pianist Scott Giddens, Bassist Jonathan Michele and Drummer John Davis.

The music is available for sale during the three-day residency as a "pre-release" in advance of the official spring 2020 release of the album sharing the same title "The Awakening" Sound for Sculpture.

Following it's premier in NYC, The Awakening-"Sounds for Sculpture" project will look forward to performances around the world in traditional performance venues, museums and in cities where Seward's work is on exhibition.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



Mike Dobson, Scott Giddens, Christian Tamburr, Jonathan Michele, Linda Brecino, John Davis, Clint Holmes, Keita Ozawa



"Day Dream" by Seward Johnson



The Awakening "Sounds For Sculpture"



Larry Moss, Stephen Sorokoff, Ron Abel, Clint Holmes, Gregory Generet



Ron Abel, Eda Sorokoff, Clint Holmes, Will Friedwald



